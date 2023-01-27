Read full article on original website
Brighton's stance on Moises Caicedo deadline day transfer
Moises Caicedo remains the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.
Bournemouth close to agreeing Hamed Traore deal
Bournemouth are close to agreeing a fee with Sassuolo for Hamed Traore, sources have told 90min.
Brighton reject second Arsenal offer for Moises Caicedo
Brighton & Hove Albion have rejected a second bid from Arsenal for Moises Caicedo, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Cedric Soares joins Fulham on loan from Arsenal
Cedric has joined Fulham from Arsenal on a six-month loan deal.
Manchester United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer
Manchester United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer.
Pierre Soubrier & Crystal Dunn address results of NWSL investigation
Pierre Soubrier speaks out after the results of an NWSL investigation proved his wrongdoing.
PSG predicted lineup vs Montpellier - Ligue 1
PSG's predicted lineup for their Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier on Wednesday night.
Chelsea agree British record £115m deal with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea have agreed a British record deal worth £115m with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez, sources have confimed to 90min. Full report to follow...
Man Utd reject Arsenal world record approach for Alessia Russo
Manchester United have rejected a record approach from Arsenal for Alessia Russo, with the club adament that the forward is not for sale.
Leicester agree £15m deal to sign Harry Souttar
Leicester City have agreed a £15m fee with Stoke City for the deadline day transfer of Harry Souttar, 90min understands.
Arsenal agree fee with Chelsea for signing of Jorginho
Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Jorginho after agreeing a fee with Chelsea.
Bayern Munich sign Joao Cancelo on initial loan from Man City
Bayern Munich confirm the signing of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City on an initial loan deal until the end of the season.
Transfer rumours: Maguire receives loan offer; Liverpool target Kante
The latest transfer rumours include Harry Maguire, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Sofyan Amrabat and more.
Hakim Ziyech's PSG move falls through due to incredible paperwork error
Paris Saint-Germain have failed in an appeal to register the loan signing of Hakim Ziyech as Chelsea sent over the wrong paperwork to complete the deal three times.
Nottingham Forest confirm signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle.
Atletico Madrid confirm signing of Matt Doherty after Tottenham contract termination
Atletico Madrid confirm signing of Matt Doherty after Tottenham contract termination.
Bryan Gil rejoins Sevilla on loan from Tottenham
Spanish winger Bryan Gil has rejoined Sevilla on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.
Southampton confirm signing of striker Paul Onuachu from Genk
Southampton have completed the signing of striker Paul Onuachu from Genk.
