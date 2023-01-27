ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Carolina

Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
myclintonnews.com

The Hollywild Animal Park

Guest Column — Hollywild. The Love of Zoos and circuses are a part of the Childhood experience and happiness. The love of animals and Living Things have always Forever fascinated the Young and kid at heart. Riding horses, walking your dog, hearing a Pet Parakeet bird, and playing with a Pet hamster have brought out the Child in all of us. Families who take their children to zoos makes the children appreciate all of God’s creation.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Longtime Upstate restaurant group to open third location in Mauldin

Longtime regional restaurant group Stella’s is making its way to the under-construction mixed-use development BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. Hughes Investments Inc. announced the new concept by Stella’s Restaurant Group on Thursday. Owners Julia and Jason Scholz opened Stella’s Southern Bistro in 2008 in Simpsonville and their second restaurant,...
MAULDIN, SC
wspa.com

Furry Friend Friday – Fostering With Greenville Animal Care

“The following is sponsored content from The Beacon Drive In”. It’s Furry Friend Friday and this morning we have Paula Church here with us from Greenville County Animal Care. This morning Paula brought her friends Faye and CJ and we are talking about being a Foster parent to a dog with Greenville Animal Care, what that looks like and what the responsibility entails.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Deputies searching for missing Upstate 12-year-old

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old. According to a Facebook post, Hailey Mechelle Taylor left her home, on Cardinal Drive, at around 5:30 Sunday afternoon. Deputies said she was last seen wearing olive green jogger pants, a light blue long-sleeve...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies in fire in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night in a fire in Clemson. The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said the fire occurred around 7:17 p.m. at the 300 block of Pendleton Road. Investigators said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office identified the man as 81-year-old Edgar T. Hunter […]
CLEMSON, SC
getawaycouple.com

DNA Test Refusal Leads to RVer Evicted From Campground

Pet owners sometimes must go out of their way to speak up for their pets. However, one RVer recently found himself in a difficult position when a campground made an unusual request. The owner battled with the campground’s management to defend his right to privacy. However, the battle didn’t quite...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 3:19 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders saw the fire going through the roof. Crews worked hard battling the wind-driven attic fire. The cause of the fire is […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner responding to deadly crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Coroner is responding to a deadly crash, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to England, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sterling Grove Road and Augusta Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Stay with WYFF News 4 for updates on this...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenville.com

Ravenel Curry Pledges $10 Million Gift for Furman’s Timmons Arena Renovation

Businessman and philanthropist Ravenel B. Curry III has pledged $10 million to Furman University for renovations to Timmons Arena, home to the Paladins’ men’s and women’s basketball programs. The gift is the largest in Furman Athletics history and will be the cornerstone of a $40 million project, funded primarily by donations, to make Timmons a premier venue among mid-major universities in the nation.
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Off-road racing series for dirt bikes, ATVs coming to Union County

On the weekend of Feb. 18, Grand National Cross Country will be bringing their national championship to Big Buck Farm in Union County. GNCC is the world's premier off-road racing series for dirt bikes and ATVs. The races will span from Saturday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 19. All levels...
UNION COUNTY, SC

