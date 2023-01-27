The City of Tucson is in the middle of a total revamp of its environmental programs making the city an example of future energy sources, environmental rules and recycling. Its latest step is trying to bring a company to town which takes non-recyclable plastics and turns them into construction quality building blocks. The company is called ByFusion. “I think it’s important to note the city of Tucson is the first city on the planet to do anything of this scale and magnitude,” said company CEO Heidi Kujawa.

