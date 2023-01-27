Read full article on original website
Related
wasteadvantagemag.com
Mitigating the Effects of Inflation And the Supply Chain on Solid Waste Contracting
By being clear about solid waste management needs and distributing requests for proposals to potential contractors significantly earlier than in the past, solid waste managers will find the contracting process less frustrating and more efficient, resulting in a much more satisfying and successful experience. Supply chain challenges affect all industries...
wasteadvantagemag.com
The North American Hazardous Materials Management Association: 2022 Recap and Looking Ahead in 2023
2023 has kicked off with several changes for NAHMMA and that theme will continue as we celebrate its 30th year. Welcome to the NAHMMA Corner! This month we are going to take a quick pause from the current article arc on Household Hazardous Material and Very Small Quantity Generator Collection Facilities to reflect on and discuss some exciting changes in 2023 for the North American Hazardous Materials Management Association.
wasteadvantagemag.com
2022 Year in Review: Shaping the Future of the Industry
Throughout labor shortages, supply chain issues, and falling commodity prices, the waste and recycling industry has continued to be resilient, facing changing regulations head on, focusing on safety initiatives, and adopting innovative technologies. Looking back on 2022, what are the significant changes you have seen over the past year in...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Spokane, WA Seeks Exemption from Emissions Cap-and-Trade Program for Waste-to-Energy Facility
A law enacted by the Washington State Legislature in 2021 creates a “cap and trade program” for the state’s largest polluters, with the goal of decreasing the number of emissions released into the atmosphere over time. The City of Spokane could end up paying millions of dollars to comply with the program when it joins in 2027, because of its garbage incinerator and the greenhouse gasses it emits.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Tucson, AZ is Revamping its Environmental Portfolio with an Eye for Clean Energy, Reduced Waste
The City of Tucson is in the middle of a total revamp of its environmental programs making the city an example of future energy sources, environmental rules and recycling. Its latest step is trying to bring a company to town which takes non-recyclable plastics and turns them into construction quality building blocks. The company is called ByFusion. “I think it’s important to note the city of Tucson is the first city on the planet to do anything of this scale and magnitude,” said company CEO Heidi Kujawa.
wasteadvantagemag.com
How to Properly Maintain Your Baler
Your baler is the heart of your entire operation. A maintenance routine is crucial to making sure these machines run smoothly year after year. “How do I make a good routine maintenance checklist and make sure my team follows it?” is a question I hear a lot from customers that operate our balers. Your baler is the heart of your entire operation. If it is not baling, you cannot operate, and you cannot make money. A maintenance routine is crucial to making sure these machines run smoothly year-after-year. Studies have shown that even the most basic maintenance can decrease operational costs by tenfold over the life of the equipment.
wasteadvantagemag.com
University of Irvine in California Receives Funding for Recycling Research Project
The REMADE Institute, a public/private partnership founded by the U.S. Department of Energy in 2017, has granted $1 million to an interdisciplinary team of researchers at UCI for a project to improve California’s economy and environment through better recycling practices. With an additional $1 million in matching funds from the University of California, researchers in The Henry Samueli School of Engineering and UCI’s Institute of Transportation Studies will conduct a two-year investigation into the enhancement of a circular economy in the Golden State in which manufactured goods are not simply discarded but reused. The goal is to minimize landfill clutter and runaway greenhouse gas emissions.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Evaluating a New Landfill Site or Expanding to an Additional Cell: A Conversation
Developing a new landfill or adding a landfill cell is all about efficient and early planning. When you say you are having a conversation about evaluating new landfill sites or thinking about expansion, you get second looks as to the sanity of your person. It is an engrossing and complex process. The following discussion only scratches the surface and serves to refamiliarize the listener to such an undertaking.
Comments / 0