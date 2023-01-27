Read full article on original website
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
investing.com
ETH Fear and Greed Index at 64, Will Bulls Increase the Greed?
© Reuters ETH Fear and Greed Index at 64, Will Bulls Increase the Greed?. Ethereum market analysis platform tweeted that the Fear and Greed index touched 64. Bulls toil hard in the red zone but bears plummet ETH prices. If the bears are dominant ETH could tank to support...
investing.com
EU warns of 'unfair' Chinese subsidies in Green Deal plan - draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe and its partners must do more to combat the effect of Chinese subsidies for the manufacture of clean technology products, the European Commission is set to say on Wednesday in its "Green Deal Industrial Plan". The plan is designed to outline how Europe can keep its...
investing.com
U.S. Dollar Poised for a Run
This week has all the makings of being vital for the coming weeks and months, with the most important publications for the market in focus. The week’s main event will undoubtedly be the Fed's interest rate decision. More specifically, the comments on the decision and the press conference will follow, where investors and traders will look for answers on when the Fed will stop raising rates.
investing.com
U.S. lender Citizens stepping back from auto loans - CEO
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. lender Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) Group cut back on auto lending last year and plans to further reduce its exposure to the segment as it becomes cautious on certain businesses as it factors in risk of a recession, its chief executive officer said in a interview.
investing.com
Exclusive-India economic survey likely to peg 2023-24 growth at slowest in three years - source
MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's annual pre-budget economic survey is likely to peg GDP growth at 6-6.8% for 2023-24, according to a source. The government survey is likely to say that growth is seen at 6.5% for 2023-24 under the baseline scenario, the person said, declining to be named as the matter was confidential. This would be the slowest in three years. Nominal growth is likely to be forecast at 11% for 2023-24, the source added.
investing.com
Dollar flat as market braces for central bank decisions later in the week
Investing.com -- The dollar was up modestly in early trading in Europe on Monday, at the start of a key week for central bank meetings on both sides of the Atlantic. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six advanced economy currencies, was unchanged at 101.72, having drifted for much of last week while the Chinese and some other Asian markets were closed. The yuan reopened strongly on Monday, rising 0.5% to 6.7512 against the dollar.
investing.com
U.S. Dollar: Recovery or Downside Continuation?
FX markets were largely in a consolidation phase last week, partly due to holidays in the Asia Pacific region and a lack of Tier 1 data throughout the week. Further contributing to price action in recent weeks are China’s reopening, lower gas prices and a narrowing divergence between US growth and the rest of the world.
investing.com
Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Why analysts expect stocks to rotate lower
© Reuters. Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Why analysts expect stocks to rotate lower. U.S. futures are moving lower in premarket Monday as investors brace for another busy week. The Federal Reserve meeting is the key event and the biggest catalyst for stocks this week, in addition to the continuation of the earnings season.
investing.com
Digital Asset Funds See Largest Inflows Since July 2022
Digital asset funds saw $117 million in inflows last week, the largest in over six months. Bitcoin funds accounted for most of that tally, seeing $116 million in inflows. The record inflows come as Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are off to a strong start in 2023. Bitcoin Sees...
investing.com
Despite Bear Market, S&P 500's Long-Term Returns Remain Above Average
In 2022, the U.S. money supply fell for the first year since 1958. That helped impose a heavy toll on high-flying tech stocks. However, despite last year's losses, long-term investing remains a highly profitable strategy. Buy and hold is a long-term investment strategy based on buying shares in stable, dividend-paying...
investing.com
China's 2022 fiscal revenue growth skids as COVID jolts economy
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenue rose 0.6% in 2022 from a year earlier, slowing sharply from a 10.7% increase in 2021 due to huge tax rebates for businesses to support the COVID-ravaged economy, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday. Fiscal revenues totalled 20.37 trillion yuan ($3.02 trillion)...
investing.com
South Korea Jan exports to extend falling streak to fourth month: Reuters poll
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's January export data will likely show an annual fall for a fourth straight month, with the pace of decline accelerating amid persistently weak demand from China, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. Distorting calendar effects will be another reason for the weakness in the data,...
investing.com
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit- Bloomberg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United States adopted in...
investing.com
Adani's market loss swells to $70 billion as its fight with short-seller escalates
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Adani group shares extended their sharp falls on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, driving stock market losses for the companies to almost $70 billion over three days. Flagship Adani Enterprises, which is facing a crucial test...
investing.com
Oil falls as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Monday as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks and signs of strong Russian exports offset Middle East tension over a drone attack in Iran and hopes of higher Chinese demand. Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by...
investing.com
'Don't Fight the Fed' is still alive and this week will serve as a reminder - MS
© Reuters. 'Don't Fight the Fed' is still alive and this week will serve as a reminder - MS Wilson. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, see the case for the U.S. equities moving lower this week on the back of the month-end rebalancing and the upcoming FOMC meeting. They seem...
investing.com
Visa, Mastercard pin hopes on China reopening as travel boom fades
(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) and Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will rely on China reopening to give travel spending a boost, Wall Street analysts said, as the pace of growth in other parts of the world eases from a post-pandemic boom. Executives at the payments companies on Thursday pointed to further...
investing.com
Gold prices muted as Fed week kicks off
Investing.com -- Gold prices kept to a tight range on Monday as traders hunkered down in anticipation of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with focus also remaining on any signs of slowing economic growth across the globe. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a relatively...
investing.com
Crypto Trader Identifies a Change in the Altcoin Market Trend
Crypto Trader Identifies a Change in the Altcoin Market Trend. Pentoshi says that altcoins behave in a different way from a few months ago. He regrets missed opportunities based on unfilled preset orders. In the past, the same orders would have been filled, even after 48 hours. A crypto trader...
