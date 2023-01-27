ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KCEN TV NBC 6

Experience a Beer Bath at Pivovar in Waco

WACO, Texas — You haven't experienced the most unique spa yet because you have yet to try Pivovar's Beer Bath in Waco. Yes, the restaurant, hotel and brewery also offers a Beer Bath to anyone who is looking to relax for an hour. A Beer Bath consists of hops,...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple police investigating shooting, property damaged

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a home with damage. Officers responded to a call of a shooting at around 5:22 p.m. in the 600 block of S. 15 Street, at the corner of S. 15 Street and Avenue F. According to...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Waco police search for missing man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man. Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat. According to police, his family has not...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Lupita's in Waco celebrates eight-year anniversary

WACO, Texas — What may seem like another day in January to some, is a milestone day for Lupita's Bakery and Restaurant in Waco. Since 2015, the local Mexican restaurant has built not only a following of customers, but a second family of supporters. Andrea Kosar of the Central...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Nearly 300 homeless people in Killeen, Temple and Belton

KILLEEN, Texas — The annual point-in-time count taken in Bell County reveals that almost 300 community members are experiencing homelessness. The point-in-time count is a survey to find the approximate amount of individuals experiencing homelessness. The survey found totals for Killeen, Temple, Belton, Hamilton County and Lampasas County. Here's...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything

Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Classroom Champions: Bishop Reicher’s Georgeanna Tucker

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Bishop Reicher Catholic School senior Georgeanna Tucker. Tucker is very high-achieving in the classroom and is an all-district selection in multiple sports. She’s also not the first member of her family to be named a Classroom Champion.
WACO, TX
KCEN

CASA Cares: What it means to be a CASA advocate

CENTRAL, Texas — CASA of Coryell and Bell County makes sure every child that has been taken out of their home has someone to care for them. The 85 advocates, known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, currently volunteer 10 to 20 hours of their free time to the well-being of the child they're assigned to.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Lacy Lakeview Dollar General robbery

LACY LAKEVIEW (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a robbery suspect. The department says that around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, the man pictured below robbed the Dollar General – located at 101 N Lacy Drive. The suspect was carrying a firearm. The...
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX
fox44news.com

Major water line break in Temple

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Temple reports a major water line break which could result in no water being available to some customers. Shortly before noon, utility crews were working to repair a water line in the area of Pecan valley Drive and Briarcliff Road. A twelve-inch main failed around 10 a.m.
TEMPLE, TX

