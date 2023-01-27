Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCEN TV NBC 6
Experience a Beer Bath at Pivovar in Waco
WACO, Texas — You haven't experienced the most unique spa yet because you have yet to try Pivovar's Beer Bath in Waco. Yes, the restaurant, hotel and brewery also offers a Beer Bath to anyone who is looking to relax for an hour. A Beer Bath consists of hops,...
KWTX
Temple police investigating shooting, property damaged
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a home with damage. Officers responded to a call of a shooting at around 5:22 p.m. in the 600 block of S. 15 Street, at the corner of S. 15 Street and Avenue F. According to...
Suspects fire rounds at home, property damaged: Temple police
The Temple Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left a residential property damaged.
Man is searching for the one who sent a message in a bottle found in Lake Belton
BELTON, Texas — Finding a message in a bottle is like finding a needle in a haystack, but one man has discovered over a hundred bottles, tracking down 40 of its senders around the globe. He is now on the hunt for a message in a bottle in Central Texas.
KWTX
Waco police search for missing man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man. Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat. According to police, his family has not...
Lupita's in Waco celebrates eight-year anniversary
WACO, Texas — What may seem like another day in January to some, is a milestone day for Lupita's Bakery and Restaurant in Waco. Since 2015, the local Mexican restaurant has built not only a following of customers, but a second family of supporters. Andrea Kosar of the Central...
Nearly 300 homeless people in Killeen, Temple and Belton
KILLEEN, Texas — The annual point-in-time count taken in Bell County reveals that almost 300 community members are experiencing homelessness. The point-in-time count is a survey to find the approximate amount of individuals experiencing homelessness. The survey found totals for Killeen, Temple, Belton, Hamilton County and Lampasas County. Here's...
Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything
Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
KWTX
Texas woman faces manslaughter charge in connection to 2021 crash on SH 36 in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a 2021 crash in Temple. Judy Sanders, 53, was arrested following a warrant obtained by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the crash occurred at 1:28 a.m. Dec....
KWTX
“It’s downright disgusting”: Central Texas organization, law enforcement respond to video released by Memphis police
(KWTX) - The horrific body cam footage released by Memphis police of the night Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by five officers has captured attention across the nation, including right here in Central Texas. The President of the NAACP branch in Killeen said she is shocked and appalled by the...
‘Horrific’: Jarrell students among 1 dead, 4 injured at northwest Austin hookah lounge shooting
Austin police arrived at 10:21 p.m. and found several victims with gunshot wounds. They began life-saving measures until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived.
KWTX
Classroom Champions: Bishop Reicher’s Georgeanna Tucker
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Bishop Reicher Catholic School senior Georgeanna Tucker. Tucker is very high-achieving in the classroom and is an all-district selection in multiple sports. She’s also not the first member of her family to be named a Classroom Champion.
Waco PD detectives retire 34 years after joining same police academy class
WACO, Texas — Two Waco Police detectives who joined the same police academy class 34 years ago are celebrating their retirement Friday. Detective Mike Alston and Detective Joe Williams both started in the same class in 1989. "They worked together before joining the PD and are now retiring together,"...
KWTX
Bellmead’s city manager expects new developments to make the city a place to ‘live, work and play’
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Waco isn’t the only city in McLennan County experiencing some major developments recently. Between road construction, new businesses breaking ground, and plans for an upgraded baseball facility, city manager Yost Zakhary says there’s a lot Bellmead is doing to make it a place where folks can “live, work and play.”
CASA Cares: What it means to be a CASA advocate
CENTRAL, Texas — CASA of Coryell and Bell County makes sure every child that has been taken out of their home has someone to care for them. The 85 advocates, known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, currently volunteer 10 to 20 hours of their free time to the well-being of the child they're assigned to.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
Looking for something to do? Check out this list of Central Texas events
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are previous segments on other things to do in your area. There's so much to do and see in Central Texas this weekend. From testing your endurance in a 5K to catching a comedy show, here's a list of things to do this weekend.
TxDOT closes lanes at I-14 and Indian Trail intersection in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — TxDOT Waco District announces that it will shut down various lanes at the Interstate 14 and Indian Trail intersection in Harker Heights on Friday, Jan. 27. According to TxDOT, the closures are due to work being done on the bridge rail and will last from...
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Lacy Lakeview Dollar General robbery
LACY LAKEVIEW (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a robbery suspect. The department says that around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, the man pictured below robbed the Dollar General – located at 101 N Lacy Drive. The suspect was carrying a firearm. The...
fox44news.com
Major water line break in Temple
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Temple reports a major water line break which could result in no water being available to some customers. Shortly before noon, utility crews were working to repair a water line in the area of Pecan valley Drive and Briarcliff Road. A twelve-inch main failed around 10 a.m.
