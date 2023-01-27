Read full article on original website
Related
wasteadvantagemag.com
Mitigating the Effects of Inflation And the Supply Chain on Solid Waste Contracting
By being clear about solid waste management needs and distributing requests for proposals to potential contractors significantly earlier than in the past, solid waste managers will find the contracting process less frustrating and more efficient, resulting in a much more satisfying and successful experience. Supply chain challenges affect all industries...
wasteadvantagemag.com
How to Properly Maintain Your Baler
Your baler is the heart of your entire operation. A maintenance routine is crucial to making sure these machines run smoothly year after year. “How do I make a good routine maintenance checklist and make sure my team follows it?” is a question I hear a lot from customers that operate our balers. Your baler is the heart of your entire operation. If it is not baling, you cannot operate, and you cannot make money. A maintenance routine is crucial to making sure these machines run smoothly year-after-year. Studies have shown that even the most basic maintenance can decrease operational costs by tenfold over the life of the equipment.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Tucson, AZ is Revamping its Environmental Portfolio with an Eye for Clean Energy, Reduced Waste
The City of Tucson is in the middle of a total revamp of its environmental programs making the city an example of future energy sources, environmental rules and recycling. Its latest step is trying to bring a company to town which takes non-recyclable plastics and turns them into construction quality building blocks. The company is called ByFusion. “I think it’s important to note the city of Tucson is the first city on the planet to do anything of this scale and magnitude,” said company CEO Heidi Kujawa.
