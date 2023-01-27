Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
investing.com
Dollar flat as market braces for central bank decisions later in the week
Investing.com -- The dollar was up modestly in early trading in Europe on Monday, at the start of a key week for central bank meetings on both sides of the Atlantic. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six advanced economy currencies, was unchanged at 101.72, having drifted for much of last week while the Chinese and some other Asian markets were closed. The yuan reopened strongly on Monday, rising 0.5% to 6.7512 against the dollar.
investing.com
Swedbank posts profit beat on higher interest income, hikes dividend
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish bank Swedbank reported a bigger-than-expected rise in net profit for the fourth quarter and proposed raising its annual dividend on Tuesday as surging central bank interest rates helped lift interest income. The bank, with roots in Sweden's two-centuries-old savings bank movement, reported a net profit of 6.81...
investing.com
Australia and China trade ministers to hold virtual meeting next week
SYDNEY (Reuters) -The trade ministers of Australia and China will hold a virtual meeting next week, Australia's trade minister, Don Farrell, told broadcaster ABC in an interview on Tuesday. The meeting between China's Wang Wentao and Farrell would be the first between the commerce and trade ministers of both nations...
investing.com
Oil slips on rate hike worries, Russian crude flows despite China performance
(Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday as the threat of further interest rate increases and continued Russian crude flows cancelled out demand recovery expectations from China. March Brent crude futures fell 5 cents to $84.85 per barrel by 0415 GMT, while the more heavily traded April contracts fell by...
investing.com
Pace of Mexican economic growth likely slowed in fourth quarter: Reuters poll
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economic expansion likely dipped in the final three months of last year, at a time of sluggish production activity in the United States, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. The United States is by far Mexico's top trading partner. Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) likely...
investing.com
Defence chiefs of U.S., S.Korea vow to step up drills to counter North
SEOUL (Reuters) -The defence chiefs of the United States and South Korea vowed on Tuesday to expand military drills and boost nuclear deterrence planning to counter North Korea's weapons development and prevent a war. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Seoul for talks as Washington seeks to reassure a...
investing.com
U.S. Dollar Poised for a Run
This week has all the makings of being vital for the coming weeks and months, with the most important publications for the market in focus. The week’s main event will undoubtedly be the Fed's interest rate decision. More specifically, the comments on the decision and the press conference will follow, where investors and traders will look for answers on when the Fed will stop raising rates.
investing.com
WHO maintains highest alert over COVID, but sees hope ahead
(Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that COVID-19 continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern, its highest form of alert. The pandemic was likely in a "transition point" that continues to need careful management to "mitigate the potential negative consequences", the agency added in...
investing.com
Central banks bought the most gold since 1967 last year, WGC says
LONDON (Reuters) - Central banks added a whopping 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles in 2022, by far the most of any year since 1967, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. The data underline a shift in attitudes to gold since the 1990s...
investing.com
Rheinmetall moving towards order backlog of 30 billion euros - CEO
DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German arms maker Rheinmetall had a record year in 2022 and is approaching an order backlog of 30 billion euros, CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters in an interview. "In 2022, we had a very good year, a record year," he said, saying that the fourth quarter would...
investing.com
Factbox-Chinese chipmakers caught in U.S.-China tech spat
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's semiconductor industry has become a key target of the United States, which has imposed a slew of export restrictions targeting several parts of the country's chip sector supply chain as it bids to slow its rival's technological advancement. While Beijing has ploughed vast sums of money...
investing.com
Oil falls as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Monday as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks and signs of strong Russian exports offset Middle East tension over a drone attack in Iran and hopes of higher Chinese demand. Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by...
investing.com
Philippines to offer value-added tax refund to foreign tourists by 2024
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos has approved a value-added tax refund programme for foreign tourists by 2024 to attract more visitors, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Sunday. The government collects a 12% VAT on goods consumed within the Southeast Asian country. The plan is to allow...
investing.com
Gold pulls back as dollar advances ahead of Fed meeting
Investing.com -- Gold prices retreated on Tuesday, coming under pressure from a stronger dollar as caution kicked in ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, while broader metal markets also ticked lower. The yellow metal marked a slow start to the week ahead of the conclusion of a two-day...
investing.com
Bitcoin Premium Hits 60% Due to Nigerian ATM Withdrawal Limits
© Reuters. Bitcoin Premium Hits 60% Due to Nigerian ATM Withdrawal Limits. Nigerian Central Bank pushes its citizens to digitalized cash. ATM withdrawals had daily limits of 20,000 NGN ($43.50) to 100,000 NGN ($217). This led to Bitcoin Premium hitting 60%, approximately $38,989. Nigeria’s central bank continues to encourage...
investing.com
New York Gasoline Shortage Brews on Fallout From EU’s Russia Ban
(Bloomberg) -- New York and much of the East Coast are at risk of a gasoline shortage this summer as the European Union’s ban of Russian fuel threatens to choke off the backup supplies the US relies on during peak driving season. Seasonal gasoline stockpiles already are at the...
investing.com
'Don't Fight the Fed' is still alive and this week will serve as a reminder - MS
© Reuters. 'Don't Fight the Fed' is still alive and this week will serve as a reminder - MS Wilson. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, see the case for the U.S. equities moving lower this week on the back of the month-end rebalancing and the upcoming FOMC meeting. They seem...
investing.com
Indonesia finds local trader forged ingredient label in probe of cough syrup deaths
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian police said on Monday a local trader of industrial-grade chemicals sold them as pharmaceutical-grade, leading to their use in medicated syrups that authorities suspect may have caused deaths of more than 200 children across the country. Authorities have said two ingredients, ethylene glycol (EG) and diethyelene...
investing.com
EU warns of 'unfair' Chinese subsidies in Green Deal plan - draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe and its partners must do more to combat the effect of Chinese subsidies for the manufacture of clean technology products, the European Commission is set to say on Wednesday in its "Green Deal Industrial Plan". The plan is designed to outline how Europe can keep its...
Comments / 0