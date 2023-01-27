Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Elliott takes massive Salesforce stake: Hedge funds and C-suites weekly
Investing.com -- Salesforce shares climbed on news that activist hedge fund Elliott Management bought a stake in the company. And here is your full weekly roundup of the biggest news out of hedge funds and company top brass, all first covered on InvestingPro. Elliott Management takes a multibillion-dollar stake in...
investing.com
Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?
© Reuters. Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the...
investing.com
Lululemon stock slashed: The week's 5 biggest analyst calls
Lululemon's downgrade hit the wires last week, and as did a fresh buy call for Norfolk Southern. Here are all of this past week's most significant analyst rating changes, covered first on InvestingPro. Sign up for comprehensive, rapid-fire coverage of market-moving analyst moves. Lululemon cut to Underperform. Respected research firm...
investing.com
Adani's market loss swells to $70 billion as its fight with short-seller escalates
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Adani group shares extended their sharp falls on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, driving stock market losses for the companies to almost $70 billion over three days. Flagship Adani Enterprises, which is facing a crucial test...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
investing.com
Dollar flat as market braces for central bank decisions later in the week
Investing.com -- The dollar was up modestly in early trading in Europe on Monday, at the start of a key week for central bank meetings on both sides of the Atlantic. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six advanced economy currencies, was unchanged at 101.72, having drifted for much of last week while the Chinese and some other Asian markets were closed. The yuan reopened strongly on Monday, rising 0.5% to 6.7512 against the dollar.
investing.com
Swedbank posts profit beat on higher interest income, hikes dividend
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish bank Swedbank reported a bigger-than-expected rise in net profit for the fourth quarter and proposed raising its annual dividend on Tuesday as surging central bank interest rates helped lift interest income. The bank, with roots in Sweden's two-centuries-old savings bank movement, reported a net profit of 6.81...
investing.com
Technicals Suggest DOGE’s Price May Continue Its 24-Hour Rally
Technicals Suggest DOGE’s Price May Continue Its 24-Hour Rally. DOGE has broken away from the market and posted 24-hour gains. The meme coin has also strengthened against the two crypto market leaders. Technical indicators suggest that DOGE’s price will continue to rise in the next 24 hours. The...
investing.com
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone. According to Gary Cordone, New York organizations are coming for crypto. These companies are allegedly devoting large amounts of resources to their operations. Cordone emphasizes the importance of collaboration and networking. Gary Cordone, the CEO of the Florida Blockchain Business Association...
investing.com
U.S. Dollar Poised for a Run
This week has all the makings of being vital for the coming weeks and months, with the most important publications for the market in focus. The week’s main event will undoubtedly be the Fed's interest rate decision. More specifically, the comments on the decision and the press conference will follow, where investors and traders will look for answers on when the Fed will stop raising rates.
investing.com
Financial Institutions earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.76, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.81. Revenue for the quarter came in at $54.09M versus the consensus estimate of $53.92M. Financial Institutions's stock price closed at $24.45. It is up 6.49% in the last 3 months...
investing.com
Rheinmetall moving towards order backlog of 30 billion euros - CEO
DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German arms maker Rheinmetall had a record year in 2022 and is approaching an order backlog of 30 billion euros, CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters in an interview. "In 2022, we had a very good year, a record year," he said, saying that the fourth quarter would...
investing.com
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend. After establishing support at $1.08, bullish dominance prevails in the ADA market. A recent study indicates that the DOGE market is gloomy. Indicators suggest that the ADA price rise is coming to an end. Over the last 24...
investing.com
Factbox-Chinese chipmakers caught in U.S.-China tech spat
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's semiconductor industry has become a key target of the United States, which has imposed a slew of export restrictions targeting several parts of the country's chip sector supply chain as it bids to slow its rival's technological advancement. While Beijing has ploughed vast sums of money...
investing.com
Central banks bought the most gold since 1967 last year, WGC says
LONDON (Reuters) - Central banks added a whopping 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles in 2022, by far the most of any year since 1967, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. The data underline a shift in attitudes to gold since the 1990s...
investing.com
German labour representative says Ford execs have offered talks on restructuring plan
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Ford executives have indicated they are willing to hold talks with labour representatives over planned structural changes at the U.S. carmaker's plants in Germany, the head of the worker's council at Ford's Cologne plant said on Saturday. Ford said on Jan. 20 that its planned shift to electric...
investing.com
Top Trending Cryptocurrencies: Aptos Token Secures First Rank
Top Trending Cryptocurrencies: Aptos Token Secures First Rank. The APT coin has been ranked first in the list of the top trending cryptocurrencies as listed by CoinMarketCAp. The coin shows substantial growth in its price over the previous 30 days by 464.36%. TABOO TOKEN and PanswapCake secured second and third...
investing.com
'Don't Fight the Fed' is still alive and this week will serve as a reminder - MS
© Reuters. 'Don't Fight the Fed' is still alive and this week will serve as a reminder - MS Wilson. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, see the case for the U.S. equities moving lower this week on the back of the month-end rebalancing and the upcoming FOMC meeting. They seem...
investing.com
Oil slips on rate hike worries, Russian crude flows despite China performance
(Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday as the threat of further interest rate increases and continued Russian crude flows cancelled out demand recovery expectations from China. March Brent crude futures fell 5 cents to $84.85 per barrel by 0415 GMT, while the more heavily traded April contracts fell by...
investing.com
New York Gasoline Shortage Brews on Fallout From EU’s Russia Ban
(Bloomberg) -- New York and much of the East Coast are at risk of a gasoline shortage this summer as the European Union’s ban of Russian fuel threatens to choke off the backup supplies the US relies on during peak driving season. Seasonal gasoline stockpiles already are at the...
Comments / 0