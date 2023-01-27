Read full article on original website
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
South Blooming Grove cleared county park land without approval to build road, lawsuit says
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE − What used to be a thickly wooded area on the outskirts of Gonzaga Park is now a construction zone. Where there were recently trees and dense vegetation, there is now a large swath of cleared land and heavy machinery. The land was cleared to make...
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
Mamaroneck denied permission for flood mitigation project
Village officials want to dredge the Sheldrake and Mamaroneck rivers. They say silt and debris accumulates and contributes to dangerous and costly flooding.
7 On Your Side: Warwick, NY planting seed for Marijuana boom after state prison shut down
An hour north of New York City, you'll find the village of Warwick. Where the secret to success lies beneath the surface.
Rats! Battery Park City uses dry ice to kill vermin
They’re icing out rats in Battery Park City. Local maintenance crews are dumping dry ice in the pesky rodents’ burrows in the trendy Lower Manhattan neighborhood so that when it melts, it leaves behind carbon dioxide, which suffocates them. “Here in Battery Park City, we’re no stranger to having rodents, and so we wanted to make sure that we were able to manage them while keeping everything chemical-free,” Ryan Torres, vice president of parks operations at the Battery Park City Authority, recently told The Post. In addition to effectively killing rats, dry ice is hailed as an environmentally sound way to nix them...
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Concerns about ‘missing mayor’ and stop work orders plague South Blooming Grove
South Blooming Grove residents say Mayor George Kalaj has been missing from his duties as an elected official for two months.
Nassau County's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal
Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed by the county's legal counsel. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in a letter to the Herald. It was a response to a request from a reporter for more information on a cybersecurity contract approved by the county legislature's rules committee on Dec. 5. The Herald as sought basic information about the agreement, including who the contract is with, and how much it will cost taxpayers.
'Don't ignore us' - Williamsburg's Puerto Rican community still wants answers about removed street sign
Although the DOT has since returned the sign and thanked the community for their outreach, protesters vowed to return if they did not get answers to their questions.
New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use
Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
Condo association ordered to give public river access has a $3M plan, attorney says
An Edgewater condo association that was ordered to grant access to its property for a section of the Hudson River Walkway had been working on a $3 million plan to build a bulkhead and walkway before the lawsuit was filed, its attorney said. The plans call for an eight foot...
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
New York Republicans want George Santos gone. They know just the person to help.
Despite the hue and cry of Democrats, perhaps no one wants Santos out of office more than the Republicans of Nassau County.
NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In an effort to combat illegal dumping on Staten Island, the New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash near a borough street. In a recent post on its official Twitter page,...
Rockland Cider Works Buys Time In Legal Case That Threatens To Shutter The Operation
Neighbors Fighting The Cidery Do Not Want To Post A Bond. The tortured legal dispute over the continued operations of Rockland Cider Works at the Van Houten farm in Orangeburg continued this week in Rockland County Supreme Court, leaving just about every party up in the air. At the Jan....
New Milford Resident Among Purported Trinitarios Members Seized In Massive NYC Drug Takedown
A New Milford resident was one of more than a dozen purported Triniarious gang members arrested in a lightning-strike series of raids on both sides of the Hudson River, authorities confirmed. Fentanyl and an unspecified amount of illegal proceeds were seized during the New Milford raid around 6 a.m. Wednesday,...
Mayor Adams plows ahead with plan to privatize health benefits for 250,000 NYC municipal retirees
Municipal workers retirees protest proposed changes to medical benefits at City Hall park on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2022. The mayor is showing no signs of stopping a plan to switch municipal retirees to a private Medicare Advantage plan – with or without the cooperation of the City Council or the retirees’ support. [ more › ]
Emergency response to report of accident on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Saturday night. The call came in around 7:19 p.m. regarding an accident with injuries on the Brooklyn-bound upper level of the span, an FDNY spokesperson stated.
