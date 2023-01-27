Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Related
Recap: A Truly GLAM Evening in the Sky at Ghostbar
Last Sunday, the only things higher than the Palms Ghostbar were the heels sported by...
mycouriertribune.com
Harry Styles eyed for mega-money Las Vegas residency
Harry Styles is in demand for a Las Vegas residency. The 'As It Was' hitmaker is being eyed to perform a series of gigs at the new Sin City venue The MSG Sphere for a bumper £40 million fee.
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude
A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox5ny.com
Vegas Strip resorts used vendor to fix hotel rates: Lawsuit
LAS VEGAS - A federal lawsuit has been filed in Nevada alleging that most hotel casinos on the Las Vegas Strip have used a third-party vendor to illegally fix prices. The suit is seeking class-action damages for hotel patrons who booked rooms in Las Vegas since 2019. The complaint alleges...
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
963kklz.com
Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Las Vegas
You have to love the National Day Calendar. There’s all kinds of holidays on there. And today we’re even bigger fans. Because it’s National Chocolate Cake Day! Side note: it’s also National Have Fun At Work Day. So if you can find a way to have fun at work with chocolate cake, you get bonus points.
vegas24seven.com
CHECK OUT WHAT DUELING AXES HAS IN STORE FOR FEBRUARY!
WATCH THE BIG GAME AND CELEBRATE WITH “AX’S AND O’S” FOR GALENTINE’S AND VALENTINE’S DAY AT DUELING AXES LAS VEGAS THIS FEBRUARY. From a specialty cocktail and shot for the month to Big Game drink specials and Valentine’s Day group packages, Dueling Axes is the hot spot for February in Las Vegas!
vegas24seven.com
Party It Up 60 Floors High: Legacy Club Launches 2023 Signature Event Series
Circa Resort & Casino’s Rooftop Cocktail Lounge to Host Themed Soirees Throughout the Year Featuring Open Bars, Music and Unparalleled Views of Las Vegas Valley. Legacy Club at Circa Resort & Casino is kicking off 2023 with a new signature event series ranging from a Mardi Gras bash and high tea in the sky to a groovy Studio 60s disco party.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas businesses feeling the impact of 'Dropicana' as project enters next phase
The impact of "Dropicana" is being felt by more than just drivers as businesses along the stretch say they already feel the effects of the project. Las Vegas businesses feeling the impact of ‘Dropicana’ …. The impact of "Dropicana" is being felt by more than just drivers as...
Courthouse News Service
World’s largest sphere nearing completion in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (CN) — The mother of all spheres being built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for audiences with its cutting-edge technology. The colossal MSG Sphere at The Venetian stands 366 feet high and 516 feet wide, the largest sphere in the...
Joel’s Chophouse to Open at the Ahern Hotel this Year
Trattoria by Chef Joel will soon have its sibling
ultimatemaitai.com
Brunch at Red Dwarf Bar in Las Vegas
Traveling the Bay Area and beyond to find the best Mai Tai in the world! Tiki, cocktails, and adventures by Kevin Crossman. Red Dwarf is a newish dive bar with tiki leanings. This differs from Frankie’s which is a tiki bar with dive leanings. We were told to check this place out as friendly bar that also serves Detroit-style pizza (crust, cheese, then sauce). Their Sunday brunch starting at 11:00 am was perfect for us.
Las Vegas Weekly
Fantastic food halls are taking over Las Vegas—and changing the way we eat together
Variety always has been the spice of life when it comes to Las Vegas casino cuisine, or at least since the city’s earliest gambling halls began to morph into something greater. “Gourmet” dinner theater venues and casual coffee shops quickly gave way to all-you-can-eat buffets, hearty steakhouses and more...
news3lv.com
News 3 Exclusive: Governor Lombardo sits down for first TV interview
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo sat down with News 3 for his first one-on-one TV interview since taking office. He spoke from his Southern Nevada office in the Grant Sawyer building four days after his State of the State address in Carson City. He discussed a range...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One
This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
cwlasvegas.com
Open the Books: Paid time off for city of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Paid time off given to City of Las Vegas employees is so generous that in 2021, the city paid $6.2 million in buybacks to employees who didn’t use their time off. Las Vegas firefighters are the city employees who have the most unused sick...
vegas24seven.com
Buy Ins for the $2,000,000 Bingo Extravaganza at South Point Are On Sale Now
BUY INS FOR THE $2,000,000 BINGO EXTRAVAGANZA AT SOUTH POINT ARE ON SALE NOW. will host their $2 million extravaganza bingo event on March 9 and 10 and March 13 and 14. Buy ins are now available for $445, which includes 9-ON pack for both days, food coupons and dauber. Each game is sold separately. Tickets can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/bingo.
Americajr.com
GALLERY: ‘Tournament of Kings’ dinner show at Excalibur Hotel & Casino
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at Excalibur Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas for the Tournament of Kings dinner show. Tournament of Kings is Las Vegas’ ultimate dinner and a show experience. Adapted from the tale of King Arthur, this live-action production takes place in a 900-seat theater-in-the-round arena and immerses the audience in a tale of valor and treachery. Valiant knights ride mighty steeds and prove their chivalry amongst special effects and pyrotechnics. While knights fight, guests feast on a hearty dinner using the original utensil – their hands. Tournament of Kings is an epic portrayal of centuries past, and it’s all in the name of honor, country, and of course, food.
nevadabusiness.com
Legal Expert Shares the Details Even the Most Organized Estate Planners Miss
They say the devil is in the details, and Las Vegas estate planning attorney, Rena McDonald, has seen those devilish details many times. The founder of Eclipse Law Group in Las Vegas often receives calls from an executor of an estate who is trying to finalize matters after a loved one passes. In many cases, a clear estate plan is in place, but issues with closing accounts, finding passwords, and other relatively mundane day-to-day details have not been communicated, adding stress to the situation.
lvsportsbiz.com
Nevada To Oakland Athletics: No New Taxes For Ballpark In Las Vegas But There Are Economic Programs Available For Businesses
Not a single person is standing in the way of the Oakland Athletics moving to Las Vegas and building a baseball park. In fact, any other businesses have moved from California to Las Vegas to open shop. But if the Major League Baseball franchise wants free public money from the...
Comments / 0