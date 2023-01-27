ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cuse.com

Orange Host #7 Virginia For Rematch

Game Details: Monday, Jan. 30, Syracuse, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Syracuse (13-9, 6-5) welcomes #7 Virginia (16-3, 8-2) into the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, Jan. 30 at 7:00 p.m. The Orange are looking to rebound after back-to-back losses against North Carolina and Virginia Tech last week. No. 7 Virginia enters the matchup with the longest active win streak in the league (six consecutive victories). The Cavaliers have won eight of their last nine and currently sit second in the conference standings.
cuse.com

Hokies 52 First-Half Points Defeat Orange, 85-70

Virginia Tech (13-8, 3-7) collected an opponent season-high of 52 points in the first frame and defeated Syracuse (13-9, 6-5), 85-70, inside Cassell Coliseum on Saturday night. The 85 total points scored by the Hokies marked the most the Orange have allowed in a game this season. Judah Mintz (21...
cuse.com

Orange, Cardinals Meet for Second Time Sunday

The Syracuse women's basketball team hosts Louisville on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 12 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. Fans are encouraged to wear orange for an Orange Out as Syracuse celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day. The game can be watched live on national TV on ACC Network.
cuse.com

Orange Tie Mercyhurst in OT

Syracuse goaltender Arielle DeSmet recorded a season-high 50 saves in the Orange's 1-1 overtime tie at Mercyhurst. The Charlotte, Vt. native turned away the first 41 shots in the game, including 22 in the second period. Sophomore Sarah Marchand tallied the first goal of the game on a power play less than five minutes into the third period to give the Orange a 1-0 lead. The Lakers tied the game midway through the third period. Syracuse (9-18-2, 6-5-1, College Hockey America) and Mercyhurst (14-3-2, 6-3-1) are tied for second place in the CHA standings with 13 points each.
cuse.com

'Cuse and Pitt to Celebrate Centennial Anniversary of Football at Yankee Stadium

Syracuse and Pittsburgh will celebrate the centennial anniversary of the first football game played at Yankee Stadium when the ACC rivals face off on Nov. 11 in the Bronx. The 1923 meeting between the two teams laid the groundwork for a long history of football at Yankee Stadium, which has now hosted over 200 college football games, 10 of which Syracuse has previously participated in, and established a bowl game.
cuse.com

Knoll Tallies First Collegiate Goal; Second Game of the Series is Sunday

Game Details: at Mercyhurst (January 29th - 1 pm) Freshman Heidi Knoll scored her first collegiate goal in Syracuse's 6-1 loss at Mercyhurst on Saturday. The Ottawa, Ontario native took a pass from junior Tatum White in the right circle and fired a shot into the back of the net with five minutes remaining in the first period. Freshman Charlotte Hallett started the play by feeding White from the defensive zone. Syracuse (9-18-1, 6-5, CHA) and the Lakers (14-3-0, 6-3) will play on Sunday in the Mercyhurst Ice Center in Erie, Pa. The game will be streamed on FloHockey.com.
cuse.com

Orange Tally More Personal Bests to Conclude Weekend

After the Orange set 16 new PRs on Friday between the John Thomas and Dr. Sander Invitationals, the Syracuse track and field teams followed it up with 15 more on Saturday. Twelve came on from Boston this time, where Savannah Roark set a new personal-best time of 4:45.23 in the mile, which placed her 10th among collegiate competitors (16th overall) at the John Thomas Invitational. The women's mile featured nearly 150 competitors, with 'Cuse taking three of the top-25 spots overall.
