Syracuse goaltender Arielle DeSmet recorded a season-high 50 saves in the Orange's 1-1 overtime tie at Mercyhurst. The Charlotte, Vt. native turned away the first 41 shots in the game, including 22 in the second period. Sophomore Sarah Marchand tallied the first goal of the game on a power play less than five minutes into the third period to give the Orange a 1-0 lead. The Lakers tied the game midway through the third period. Syracuse (9-18-2, 6-5-1, College Hockey America) and Mercyhurst (14-3-2, 6-3-1) are tied for second place in the CHA standings with 13 points each.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO