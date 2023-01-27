ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

entertainmenttoday.net

TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS Available For Streaming

TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS, which celebrates the rich musical history, the heritage, legacy,. and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana music through live sessions. with local artists, will be released digitally on iTunes, GooglePlay, Amazon. and more beginning on February 3rd, just ahead of the 65th GRAMMY.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local Artist Turns Childhood Passion Into Full Time Mural Business

Chauvin artist Kassie Voisin is anything but the stereotypical ‘starving artist,’ having found a way to turn her natural talent into a successful business painting murals and window displays for Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish area businesses. Voisin, 29, began painting at an early age, some of her first...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
myneworleans.com

Ochsner Eat Fit Challenges Louisianans to Go #AlcoholFreeFor40 and Measure the Benefits

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In Louisiana, months of celebratory drinks and parties make Mardi Gras one of the best times of the year, but all of the revelry can take a toll on our personal health. Plus, it’s no secret that alcohol consumption increased significantly during the pandemic. To encourage Louisianians to take a break from alcohol and make it their own self-experiment, Ochsner Eat Fit is kicking off its eighth annual Alcohol Free for 40 Challenge powered by Lyre’s Zero Proof Spirits on Feb. 23, the Thursday after Ash Wednesday.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Letters: Out-of-town conservatives feed Cantrell hysteria

I was pleased to see Quin Hillyer’s take on the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, because it clarifies where the misguided hysteria over our mayor is coming from: Conservatives who don’t reside in New Orleans, but who never cease to lecture us about why they don’t like us or the people we elect.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Madoc

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens First New Orleans Location

Each item on the menu is handcrafted by Flay, and offered in a quick and convenient format at a fair price point, allowing everyone to enjoy dining by Bobby Flay. The ultimate burger experience and latest concept by the highly-respected chef, Bobby Flay, has announced the opening of its sixth restaurant at the recently transformed Caesars New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

'Fantasy Library' themes NOMTOC's annual bal masque

"NOMTOC’s Fantasy Library" was the theme of the bal masque presented by the Jugs Social Club's Krewe of NOMTOC (New Orleans' Most Talked of Club) Saturday in La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Reigning as Queen NOMTOC LII was Miss Vinaya Janasia...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
