The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millions
New Orleans Saints Trade Superstar
King Cake bread pudding: Decadent desserts
Spending time in New Orleans' Historic Marigny neighborhood
Office Rules Left on New Orleans King Cake Goes Viral
A set of office rules on a King Cake in New Orleans has gone viral and many in the workplace can relate to them. During Mardi Gras season, King Cakes often show up in the office and too often someone will indulge and not follow the "rules". By now you...
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in Louisiana.
entertainmenttoday.net
TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS Available For Streaming
TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS, which celebrates the rich musical history, the heritage, legacy,. and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana music through live sessions. with local artists, will be released digitally on iTunes, GooglePlay, Amazon. and more beginning on February 3rd, just ahead of the 65th GRAMMY.
This Louisiana Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
fox8live.com
Dog running through French Quarter intersection rescued by police, reunited with owner
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dog was rescued by New Orleans police and reunited with its owner. The NOPD says Luna was seen running in the street on the edge of the French Quarter at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and N. Rampart Street. First District Detective Samantha Barker rescued...
lafourchegazette.com
Local Artist Turns Childhood Passion Into Full Time Mural Business
Chauvin artist Kassie Voisin is anything but the stereotypical ‘starving artist,’ having found a way to turn her natural talent into a successful business painting murals and window displays for Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish area businesses. Voisin, 29, began painting at an early age, some of her first...
myneworleans.com
Ochsner Eat Fit Challenges Louisianans to Go #AlcoholFreeFor40 and Measure the Benefits
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In Louisiana, months of celebratory drinks and parties make Mardi Gras one of the best times of the year, but all of the revelry can take a toll on our personal health. Plus, it’s no secret that alcohol consumption increased significantly during the pandemic. To encourage Louisianians to take a break from alcohol and make it their own self-experiment, Ochsner Eat Fit is kicking off its eighth annual Alcohol Free for 40 Challenge powered by Lyre’s Zero Proof Spirits on Feb. 23, the Thursday after Ash Wednesday.
Louisiana Lands Two on ‘Dirtiest Cities in America’ List
Louisiana now has the distinction of being home to two cities on the "Dirtiest Cities in America" list. Well, we could have done worse, right?. The trashiest time of the year is the winter holiday season. Makes sense. All of the extra food, decorations, and presents begin to add up,...
Zulu Queen welcomed at Louis Armstrong International Airport
As tradition goes, members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club and others gathered at the Louis Armstrong International Airport Sunday morning to welcome and announce this year's Queen Zulu-Select Dr. Christy Lagarde Spears.
NOLA.com
15-year-girl killed in Little Woods remembered by loved ones: 'They took my best friend'
A freshman who attended Warren Easton High School was shot and killed this weekend while at a girls' sleepover. A 19-year-old has been arrested, but the family still has a lot of questions about what happened. Kennedi Belton was 15 years old. "Kennedi laughed all day, smiled all day," said...
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
wwno.org
When neo-Nazis came to New Orleans, a group of Holocaust survivors fought back
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Last Friday was Holocaust Remembrance Day. Although these days, the term “never forget” is part of public discourse, it wasn’t that long ago that discussions of the Holocaust were often repressed or even discouraged.
NOLA.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
NOLA.com
3 interstate shootings reported within 3 days in New Orleans, police say
Three interstate shootings were reported within three days in New Orleans, police said Monday. They were all on Interstate 10. The first shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Friday on I-10 near Bullard Avenue. A 21-year-old man told police he was driving on the eastbound lanes of I-10 when someone...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Out-of-town conservatives feed Cantrell hysteria
I was pleased to see Quin Hillyer’s take on the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, because it clarifies where the misguided hysteria over our mayor is coming from: Conservatives who don’t reside in New Orleans, but who never cease to lecture us about why they don’t like us or the people we elect.
NBC 10 News Today: Missing Louisiana child
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Louisiana State Police are searching for a missing child. 8-year-old Jett Gremillion was last seen in Covington on Sunday night when he was taken by his non-custodial mother.
NOLA.com
Metairie strip mall to become ‘luxury’ steakhouse with bourbon club, sushi, hibachi tables
Real estate developer Anthony “A.P.” Marullo III has one ambitious project underway, transforming the former Andrea’s in Metairie into what will be his own new Italian restaurant. Just a few blocks away, however, he also has a second major restaurant project in the works, one that’s out...
Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens First New Orleans Location
Each item on the menu is handcrafted by Flay, and offered in a quick and convenient format at a fair price point, allowing everyone to enjoy dining by Bobby Flay. The ultimate burger experience and latest concept by the highly-respected chef, Bobby Flay, has announced the opening of its sixth restaurant at the recently transformed Caesars New Orleans.
NOLA.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
NOLA.com
'Fantasy Library' themes NOMTOC's annual bal masque
"NOMTOC’s Fantasy Library" was the theme of the bal masque presented by the Jugs Social Club's Krewe of NOMTOC (New Orleans' Most Talked of Club) Saturday in La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Reigning as Queen NOMTOC LII was Miss Vinaya Janasia...
