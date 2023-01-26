ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
KPEL 96.5

Eagles Fans Go Crazy After NFC Championship Win (Video)

When you think of crazy sports fans no one parties harder after a major win like the city of Philadelphia. Yes, New Orleans and Bourbon Street are rocking after a Saints or LSU championship; however, the citizens don't destroy the city. Directly after the Eagles' win in the NFC Championship...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KPEL 96.5

Watch Cincinnati Mayor Trash Talk the Chiefs, Says Joe Burrow is Patrick Mahomes’ Real Father

It’s Championship Sunday this weekend and everyone involved is excited about the great matchups set to take place. Cincinnati Bengal’s fans started their trash talk before even finishing their game against the Bills. Bengal players and fans started referring to the Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, as “Burrowhead.” Joe Burrow is undefeated in Arrowhead and he had never lost to Patrick Mahomes. Burrow also defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs in Arrowhead to advance to the Super Bowl just last season.
CINCINNATI, OH
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy