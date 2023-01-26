Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Bengals Germaine Pratt Calls Out Joseph Ossai Due to the Late Hit on Mahomes (Video)
The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game 23-20. The last-minute field goal came after a late hit on Patrick Mahomes by Bengals defender Joseph Ossai. After the game, Ossai's teammate Germaine Pratt called out Ossai violently. Look, I understand that after a loss...
Eagles Fans Go Crazy After NFC Championship Win (Video)
When you think of crazy sports fans no one parties harder after a major win like the city of Philadelphia. Yes, New Orleans and Bourbon Street are rocking after a Saints or LSU championship; however, the citizens don't destroy the city. Directly after the Eagles' win in the NFC Championship...
Watch Cincinnati Mayor Trash Talk the Chiefs, Says Joe Burrow is Patrick Mahomes’ Real Father
It’s Championship Sunday this weekend and everyone involved is excited about the great matchups set to take place. Cincinnati Bengal’s fans started their trash talk before even finishing their game against the Bills. Bengal players and fans started referring to the Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, as “Burrowhead.” Joe Burrow is undefeated in Arrowhead and he had never lost to Patrick Mahomes. Burrow also defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs in Arrowhead to advance to the Super Bowl just last season.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0