It’s Championship Sunday this weekend and everyone involved is excited about the great matchups set to take place. Cincinnati Bengal’s fans started their trash talk before even finishing their game against the Bills. Bengal players and fans started referring to the Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, as “Burrowhead.” Joe Burrow is undefeated in Arrowhead and he had never lost to Patrick Mahomes. Burrow also defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs in Arrowhead to advance to the Super Bowl just last season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO