Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish dominate annual DeCicco Duals
The Notre Dame Fencing program hosted the annual DeCicco Duals this past weekend, welcoming in a series of Division II and Division III programs, as well as club teams. Both the men and women went 12-0 on the weekend, as the meet served as an opportunity to work their depth and tune up for bigger tournaments to come.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish take down No. 13 USC before losing to No. 6 Georgia
After a dominating start to their season, Notre Dame women’s tennis beat No. 13 USC before losing to No. 6 Georgia at the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Irish traveled to Atlanta, GA where they started off the weekend against the Trojans. While the start of the afternoon did not bode well for the Irish, they quickly turned it around. Irish senior Page Freeman and freshman Bojana Pozder lost 6-3 to USC, before junior Yashna Yellayi and freshman Rylie Hanford lost 7-5. The third doubles round was never finished.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish swim and dive place second behind Ohio State in Tim Welsh Classic
Notre Dame swim and dive welcomed Ohio State, Akron and Indiana State to Rolfs Aquatic Center this weekend for the program’s final home meet of the 2022-23 season, the Tim Welsh Classic. Both the Irish men and women placed second in the two-day contest behind fifth-ranked Buckeye men’s and...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish comeback falls short in 69-65 loss to Wolfpack
Sunday afternoon Notre Dame women’s basketball suffered their third loss of the season, falling 69-65 to North Carolina State on the road in Raleigh. The Irish started and ended well, outscoring the Wolfpack in both the first and fourth quarters. But their efforts were undone by poor performances over the middle two periods.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘This is where we should be’: Irish use dominant first half to take down Louisville
Four minutes into their Saturday afternoon home matchup with Louisville, it looked like Notre Dame men’s basketball was in for a dogfight. Trailing 9-7, it was shaping up to be a game in which neither team gained separation until the final seconds. Fast forward three more minutes, Notre Dame...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
I’m anti the ‘Notre Dame Introduction’ and you should be too
Ah, the Notre Dame introduction — a fabled and frequent campus classic. The four or so questions that are so integral to Welcome Week and Sylly Week are supposed to give our classmates a glimpse into who we are and help connect our names to our faces. Supposed. If...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
The best of Notre Dame’s 2023 Student Film Festival
Notre Dame’s Film, Television and Theatre students put Sundance to shame with the 34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Fest last weekend. With a diverse group of work — ranging from documentaries to dramatic shorts — this showcase demonstrates the creativity and wit of the Notre Dame student body. Working within the constraints of the semester, FTT majors rose above expectations and blew away the audience with “Lily.” All the films this year were fantastic — we just don’t have space to review them all. Kudos to the budding filmmakers at Notre Dame!
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
University responds to emergence of ChatGPT in education
“The University of Notre Dame’s campus is buzzing with the recent emergence of artificial intelligence, but its implementation has sparked concerns among students and faculty about the potential loss of jobs and ethical considerations.”. That introduction wasn’t written by The Observer. Prompted with brief instructions to provide...
