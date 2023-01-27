After a dominating start to their season, Notre Dame women’s tennis beat No. 13 USC before losing to No. 6 Georgia at the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Irish traveled to Atlanta, GA where they started off the weekend against the Trojans. While the start of the afternoon did not bode well for the Irish, they quickly turned it around. Irish senior Page Freeman and freshman Bojana Pozder lost 6-3 to USC, before junior Yashna Yellayi and freshman Rylie Hanford lost 7-5. The third doubles round was never finished.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO