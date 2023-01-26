Read full article on original website
Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging lawsuit
Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3kM22XM. Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging …. Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. Full story:...
Columbus gas prices go up 11 cents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus have seen another increase amidst a steady rise to start 2023. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.60, which is 10.8 cents higher than the previous week. That is also 58.8 cents higher than a month ago […]
Evening Weather Forecast: 1.27.23
A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a gunshot Friday evening in south Columbus, according to Columbus police. Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: January 28, …. Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: January 28, 2023. FULL FORECAST: https://nbc4i.co/3DlTo8u. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.27.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.27.23. Columbus...
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Any $5 Bet Earns $200 No Matter What
Sports betting is live in Ohio, meaning there are more ways for fans to win every day in the state. College programs, pro teams, and more from the Buckeye state are winning in the standings, and FanDuel gives you a chance to win at home. This FanDuel Ohio promo code offers new customers an ...
Central Ohio logistics companies are booming. Here’s why.
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio. But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police
Gerald Griggs, an attorney and president of the Georgia NAACP, speaks at a Justice for Tyre Nichols rally near the CNN Center in Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Credit: Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com via TNS.
Householder trial postponed due to COVID-19
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The trial of the largest bribery scheme in Ohio political history will have to wait one more day. The trial against former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, which has seen only two days in the courtroom since beginning […]
Ohio Amber Alert suspect faces additional charges
Baby formula alternatives to end soon as shortage …. The Ohio Department of Health has announced upcoming changes to provisions meant to combat the ongoing infant formula shortage. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DnnCIs. Connecting With COSI: Floating Dry Erase Drawings. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Alyssa Cassabaum-Smith, scientist at...
Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: January 28, 2023
Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: January 28, …. Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: January 28, 2023. One dead, one injured in shooting near Columbus strip …. One dead, one injured in shooting near Columbus strip club. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3JjVJoj. Columbus protesters call...
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why.
Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life
Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40eQiNM. Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County …. Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40eQiNM. The Spectrum 01-29-2023. The Spectrum 01-29-2023: J.D. Vance on tanks to Ukraine; Ohio Statehouse GOP in turmoil; Intel...
Police investigating northeast Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man died in northeast Columbus on Sunday. Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Chauncy Road on Sunday and found Enrique Cruz-Martinez, 46, unresponsive with signs of visible injury, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus fire medics responded to the scene and […]
Ohio bill would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence, witness to court to argue case
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio prosecutors say courts will be tied up with more expenses and trials if a bill passes that would allow people arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana to argue that they weren’t actually high but had ingested the drug days earlier. It also...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
Ohio could be leader in creating teacher compact
(The Center Square) – An Ohio senator believes continuing a national trend she’s championed for more than two years can help soften what education leaders say is a teacher shortage in the state. Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, spent the better part of the past four years reducing licensing issues and getting state compacts passed that allow doctors, nurses, physical therapists and other skilled professionals to get an Ohio license easier if one is held in another state. ...
Demolition in Grandview Heights: What's coming and going with a new school
A building containing over a century of history is slowly being torn down in Grandview Heights as the local school district makes way for renovations. Demolition in Grandview Heights: What’s coming and …. A building containing over a century of history is slowly being torn down in Grandview Heights...
Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died
Overnight Weather Forecast 01-29-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jgDfdU. Householder trial postponed due to COVID-19. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HldxwT. Grandmother releases statement in Ky’air Thomas’ …. Grandmother releases statement in Ky’air Thomas’ death. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/409IwV7. Fans react to Bengals loss in AFC Championship game. Fans react to Bengals...
Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers and the Abortion Fund of Ohio argued […]
Protesters gather in Columbus calling for justice for Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members in Columbus gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday afternoon to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Earlier this month, Nichols was severely beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop, and later died at the hospital. Five officers were charged in Nichols' death. According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, the Scorpion unit which the officers were part of has been inactive since the incident on January 7, 2023.
Elite Ohio pass rusher will make multiple Ohio State visits after attending Michigan junior day
A top edge who had 19 sacks this season has multiple Ohio State visits planned after attending Michigan junior day.
