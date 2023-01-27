ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Madison365

Angela Bassett snags Marvel’s first acting Oscar nomination

(CNN) — All hail the Queen!. Angela Bassett’s powerful performance as Queen Ramonda in the “Black Panther” sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” earned her a best supporting actress nomination Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards. While it was not her first nomination, (Bassett received...
Madison365

Black Oxygen: “Learning to love every part of myself” with Dee Kendrix

Deirdra “Dee” Kendrix is an Intuitive Coach & Executive Strategist, who also happens to be a recovering corporate executive. Dee’s personal mission is to create authentic spaces of Grace and Transformational Growth. Dee is also the CEO and Chief Strategist of DC Global Group; a boutique firm with a niche expertise in organizational (culture) behavior and leadership advisory & development.
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

‘Polo Polo,’ popular Mexican comedian, dead at 78

(CNN) — Mexican comedian Leopoldo Roberto Garcia Pelaez Benitez, who performed as “Polo Polo,” died on Monday, his family announced. His son, Paul Garcia, told Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca that his father had vascular dementia and died of natural causes at his home. Born in Leon, Guanajuato,...
Madison365

Kids These Days: 5 Parenting trends of 2023

We brought in the new year with friends and karaoke. I wanted to decide right then and there it would be “a good year,” but the last few years have taught me not to get ahead of myself. I declared my word of 2023 to be “freedom” after singing Rocketman with Sandy, and I felt so sweetly happy that I almost forgot for a second to wait for the other shoe to drop.
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy