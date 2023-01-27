World's largest consumer electronics exhibition known as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) came to an end on January 9, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. With many notable brands taking part in the show, renowned smart travel brand 5th Wheel also participated. With this being 5th Wheel’s very first CES show, the brand showcased its own full-link product series. The showcase gave people a glimpse into 5th Wheel’s outstanding industrial manufacturing and its cutting-edge research and development, which allows the company to create highly durable and long-lasting urban travel gear.

