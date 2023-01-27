ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now

Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Upworthy

Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix

Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
New York Post

Twitch influencer Jessica Fernandez films man staring at her ‘like a piece of meat’ at the gym

A female Twitch streamer has gone viral after posting a video of a “feral” gym-goer staring at her “like a piece of meat” during a workout. Jessica Fernandez, a video game and lifestyle content creator with nearly 56,000 followers on Twitch and 10,000 subscribers on YouTube, posted the video on Twitter last week where it has since been viewed 2.6 million times. “This guy kept making me extremely uncomfortable at the gym,” she wrote. “This is why I’ll end up crying on stream [because] I feel so grossed out at times with the amount of sexualization I experience. Hopefully, this spreads awareness for girls who...
Salon

Consumers often can’t detect fake reviews – and underestimate how many negative reviews can be fake

This article was originally published on The Conversation. The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. Consumers who have a personality that scores high in terms of openness – such as being open to new adventures and intellectually curious – have better success at spotting fake reviews than other personality types, according to our recently published research. Extroverted people, on the other hand, tend to have a harder time identifying a fake review.
OK! Magazine

How Social Media Star, Brou, Gained 1 Million Organic Followers In 3 Months

Social media has become one of the most powerful tools for building a personal brand and growing an audience. And for Brou, a social media influencer, it has been a game-changer. Brou has managed to gain 1 million organic followers in just 3 months - a feat that many aspiring influencers dream of achieving.The journey wasn't easy, as Brou initially struggled to get views on his videos. In the first month, Brou's videos were not getting as many views as he had hoped. But instead of giving up, Brou decided to keep posting videos and analyze his channel every day....
The Independent

Japanese YouTuber’s pet fish ‘takes control of Nintendo account’, changes username and racks up credit card bill

A popular Japanese gamer’s pet fish managed to inadvertently change the name on his Nintendo Switch account, download a new avatar for him, set up a PayPal account, and run up a credit card bill, according to reports.According to CNN, YouTuber Mutekimaru had set up an advanced motion detector that visually divides the fish aquarium into several sections, with each area corresponding to a separate gaming button on the Nintendo Switch console.The camera detected the motion of the fish and picked up the corresponding button wherever it stopped, allowing it to remotely control the buttons.It was all going well before...

