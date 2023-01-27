Read full article on original website
‘No cheaters allowed’. This company will pay you $1,500 to go on 15 dates but just be ready for it to appear on social media
A U.S. jewelry brand wants to pay you to go on 15 dates in five months. People looking for love have been offered an extra incentive to go out on dates — a chunk of cash — but there is a catch. Jewelry brand Shane Co. is offering...
Truth over horrifying theory that Facebook ‘listens through your microphone’ revealed
FACEBOOK has been dogged for years by claims that the popular app listens to conversations. Multiple users say they've noticed that ads mysteriously appear soon after talking about a specific topic or brand. For example, a paranoid coffee shop owner alleged in 2021 that "they listen" after her app began...
The one change that didn’t work: I deleted all my social media apps – and found myself bored
A year into the pandemic, in early 2021, I was spending most of my time online. I sat and I scrolled – on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – letting the latest horrifying news wash over me, or watching videos of cute animals, or messaging bored friends about our mutual states of crisis.
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
I'm a stay-at-home dad who makes $20,000 a month through YouTube and email marketing. The first year I only made 13 cents — here's how I scaled up.
Judd Albring now works up to 10 hours a week posting video content and crafting emails. Here's how he set up the mostly passive income streams.
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
Police issue warning for Facebook users that millions must abide by – or it could cost you
NEXT time you sell something on Facebook Marketplace think twice before accepting a balance transfer. Police have been alerted to a rising scam involving a fake banking app being used on unsuspecting victims. Some buyers prefer to send money for goods via their bank's app. They ask the seller to...
I made more than $877,000 in revenue last year selling emotional-intelligence card games online. Here's how I built my business.
Jenny Woo's company, Mind Brain Emotion, started in 2018 with a Kickstarter campaign. She now sells seven products on her website and Amazon.
Some Google employees didn't realize they were laid off until their badges wouldn't let them into the office
Google notified 12,000 employees of their fate by overnight email, but those that didn't check their inbox got a tough surprise when swiping in.
Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix
Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
Twitch influencer Jessica Fernandez films man staring at her ‘like a piece of meat’ at the gym
A female Twitch streamer has gone viral after posting a video of a “feral” gym-goer staring at her “like a piece of meat” during a workout. Jessica Fernandez, a video game and lifestyle content creator with nearly 56,000 followers on Twitch and 10,000 subscribers on YouTube, posted the video on Twitter last week where it has since been viewed 2.6 million times. “This guy kept making me extremely uncomfortable at the gym,” she wrote. “This is why I’ll end up crying on stream [because] I feel so grossed out at times with the amount of sexualization I experience. Hopefully, this spreads awareness for girls who...
How to Use Personal Brand Photos to Stand Out on Social Media (and Be Remembered)
Yes, as a business owner, photos can help you make a memorable impression and connect with your audience — but no, a random selfie won't cut it.
Consumers often can’t detect fake reviews – and underestimate how many negative reviews can be fake
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. Consumers who have a personality that scores high in terms of openness – such as being open to new adventures and intellectually curious – have better success at spotting fake reviews than other personality types, according to our recently published research. Extroverted people, on the other hand, tend to have a harder time identifying a fake review.
How Social Media Star, Brou, Gained 1 Million Organic Followers In 3 Months
Social media has become one of the most powerful tools for building a personal brand and growing an audience. And for Brou, a social media influencer, it has been a game-changer. Brou has managed to gain 1 million organic followers in just 3 months - a feat that many aspiring influencers dream of achieving.The journey wasn't easy, as Brou initially struggled to get views on his videos. In the first month, Brou's videos were not getting as many views as he had hoped. But instead of giving up, Brou decided to keep posting videos and analyze his channel every day....
Japanese YouTuber’s pet fish ‘takes control of Nintendo account’, changes username and racks up credit card bill
A popular Japanese gamer’s pet fish managed to inadvertently change the name on his Nintendo Switch account, download a new avatar for him, set up a PayPal account, and run up a credit card bill, according to reports.According to CNN, YouTuber Mutekimaru had set up an advanced motion detector that visually divides the fish aquarium into several sections, with each area corresponding to a separate gaming button on the Nintendo Switch console.The camera detected the motion of the fish and picked up the corresponding button wherever it stopped, allowing it to remotely control the buttons.It was all going well before...
How to separate fact from fiction when reading news online
There are thousands of ways to get information and not everything you read online is true. There are easy ways to fact-check stories so you can stay properly informed.
News Literacy Week: Most Americans get news from YouTube, Facebook, TikTok
Julie Smith, a media literacy expert and a professor in the communications department at Webster University, talked with KMOX for News Literacy Week about how our news sources affect our views and the quality of information we receive.
Experts Advise Caution with TikTok's Popular 'Cloud Bed' Trend
In recent months, a new trend has been taking over social media platforms - the cloud bed. These platform beds feature soft, plush, and cloud-like upholstery around the bed, giving it a fluffy and comfortable appearance.
