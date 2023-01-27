Exploring the Power of Forensic Science Procedures: Uncovering the Truth Behind Criminal Investigations

Read full article on original website
Related
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Possible animal hair found at Kohberger's apartment could be 'home run' for prosecution: Dr. Michael Baden
Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden unpacks evidence collected by investigators in connection to alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger on 'America Reports.'
New Evidence in Bryan Kohberger Case Could be 'Major' Link to Murders
On Wednesday, the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's apartment near Washington State University was unsealed.
buzzfeednews.com
A Man Convicted Of Murdering Three 8-Year-Old Boys In An Alleged “Satanic Ritual” Wants New Forensic Testing To Prove He’s Innocent
Attorneys for the West Memphis Three’s Damien Echols is pushing the Arkansas Supreme Court to reexamine evidence from the 1993 murder of three 8-year-old boys to exonerate him of his conviction. Echols, Jason Baldwin, and Jessie Misskelley were branded the West Memphis Three after they were convicted in 1994...
Fugitive on FBI’s top ten most wanted list captured in Mexico: reports
A fugitive on the FBI’s most wanted list who is being sought for his alleged involvement in a murder plot was caught in Mexico Saturday, according to reports. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested in Mexico City south of the border Saturday, according to Mexican prosecutors. Also known as “El Gato,” Villarreal-Hernandez is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot of a 43-year-old Texas man from May 2013, according to US federal authorities. Univision Dallas-Forth Worth reported that Villarreal-Hernandez was taken into custody in an operation that included the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and other law enforcement agencies in Mexico. He...
Louisiana drug informant sues over rape during sting operation
A woman who was an informant to Louisiana law enforcement is alleging that she was allowed to be raped twice in order to secure drug buys for police, according to a lawsuit.
Man who spent 20 years in jail for Hawaii tourist’s rape and murder released after new DNA test
A Hawaiian man who spent more than 20 years in jail for rape and murder of a white woman was set free by court after an advanced DNA test proved his innocence. Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison for the rape and murder of Dana Ireland. The 23-year-old white woman died on Christmas Eve in 1991 on the Big Island following an accident and sexual assault. The case was one of Hawaii’s biggest murders and grabbed national headlines. Mr Schweitzer was among the three people convicted in the case and the...
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
Speculation that Bryan Kohberger has ‘co-defendant’ in Idaho murders case debunked
A prominent attorney has debunked speculation that suspected killer Bryan Kohberger had an accomplice in the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students.Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates, spoke to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old criminology PhD student.Mr Kohberger is facing the death penalty on charges of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.Last week, Mr Kohberger’s attorney Ann Taylor filed a discovery request in the case, asking the judge to order the...
Bryan Kohberger case: Footprint found inside Idaho crime scene could help cops build case
Idaho court documents revealed last week that investigators found a footprint in the King Road home where four undergrads were killed on Nov. 13, 2022.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyre Nichols: FBI Director Calls Video Of Police Beating “Appalling”
Tyre was beaten to death by police. Five officers were charged with murder, protests have erupted, and President Biden issued a statement. What was supposed to be a simple traffic stop resulted in the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. On January 7, Nichols was reportedly pulled over in Memphis for suspicion of reckless driving. Officers claim the 29-year-old fled, and following a chase, police “confronted” the man.
Snapchat video in Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial is the 'strongest evidence' for prosecution: Nancy Grace
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace addressed blood-spatter analysis in the Murdaugh double-murder trial, stressing the importance of technology within the grisly case.
US attorney pledges ‘thorough’ investigation into Tyre Nichols’s death
The U.S. attorney investigating the death of Tyre Nichols, a Tennessee man who was beaten by police while being arrested earlier this month, promised to conduct a “thorough” and “methodical” investigation. U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Kevin Ritz said at a brief press conference on Wednesday that the investigation “may take some […]
Blood Spatter Evidence to Play Key Role in Kohberger Trial: Ex-FBI Agent
Evidence related to the bloodstain pattern analysis is "going to tell a story," former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
Woman found dead in 1971 identified with help of crowdfunded DNA testing
After 52 years, a woman found dead in the Arizona desert has finally been identified. With the help of some crowdfunding, DNA analysis has confirmed the previously unidentified victim was Colleen Audrey Rice, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.On January 23, 1971, hunters came across a white cotton canvas sack tied near a dirt road in a desert area of Arizona, police said. Tied loosely with a white cord, the sack had the words "Deer-Pak Ames Harris Neville Co.," printed in green, police said. Detectives from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office had no idea who the victim was, and there...
Body found by authorities ID’d as slain Oklahoma tot Athena Brownfield
State investigators confirmed Thursday the remains found by Oklahoma authorities last week were that of slain 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was allegedly murdered by her caretaker. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the little girl was positively identified by the state’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner. Her remains were recovered on Jan. 17 by state authorities. The heartbreaking case went from a missing child to a “recovery operation” after investigators learned she was beaten to death on Christmas day, according to court documents. The sick murder was allegedly carried out by 36-year-old Ivon Adams, who prosecutors have alleged hit her...
Why Bryan Kohberger's DNA Presents Problem for Prosecution
Each piece of evidence does not "exist in a vacuum," a former federal agent has said.
Why are there prisons? An expert explains the history of using 'correctional' facilities to punish people
Prisons and jails have a long history, but they weren’t always used for the same kinds of punishment.
Comments / 0