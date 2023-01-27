Read full article on original website
Trav
2d ago
Not sure why people feel the need to do that. Who is organizing these throughout the country and what is their reason? The police have been fired, arrested, and will be tried for second degree murder. The police were black, the police chief is black, the city is 65% black, the jury will be mostly black. Looks like the system is working. What they did was horrible and they will have to pay for taking that man’s life needlessly. Someone is pushing an agenda here, its organized, its divisive, and its goal is to create mayhem. The question is why??
4
Joey Tardy
2d ago
Only in MSNBC's world. I really haven't seen anyone I know even talking about it.
4
