WAPT
Church treats first responders to Sunday dinner
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A church in the Metro wanted to treat first responders for all their hard work. Lake Harbour Church of Christ in Ridgeland heated up their ovens to serve those who serve the community. First responders were invited to the church Sunday evening for a free meal.
vicksburgnews.com
Those Who Keep Us Safe: Captain Doug Holman
Doug Holman is a Captain with the Vicksburg Fire Department where he has served the people of Vicksburg for nearly two decades. Holman was raised in Hammond, Louisiana and moved to Vicksburg in 1984. He also operates a successful cabinet shop. In 1995, Holman tried out for the fire department but they were only hiring 17 and he was No.19 on the list. Nine years later he applied again and was the first to be hired.
Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time. “I’m always […]
WLBT
Landlord fed up with sinkhole on street in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A massive sinkhole in the middle of a street in South Jackson is not only posing health concerns but also requiring frequent maintenance inside a renter’s home. In fact, the home’s landlord says she’s forced to pay around $500 for every plumbing visit after a...
Merit Health Central CEO, like many of its services, exits for the suburbs
Merit Health Central’s chief executive officer David Henry is leaving the south Jackson hospital to take the helm at Merit Health Madison following the reduction and relocation of many of the hospital’s services to the company’s suburban facilities like Merit Health River Oaks. He began in the new role Monday. When reached by phone last […]
Star Mississippi chef warns Jackson restaurants may not survive water crisis: 'Something has to be done'
CEO of Nick Wallace Culinary Nick Wallace joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the ongoing water crisis is hurting local restaurants and the community.
Over $1M home for sale catches fire in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that happened at a home listed for sale in Rankin County. The fire happened on Monday, January 30. Firefighters responded to Fannin Landing Circle early Monday morning. Reservoir fire crews worked for nearly three hours to put the fire out. No one was injured. […]
These Mississippi chefs, restaurants named James Beard semifinalists — the best in food and dining in the country
When it comes to food, three Mississippi restaurants are not just wowing diners in the Magnolia State they are also getting noticed by some of the best chefs and food critics in the country,. One Mississippi restaurants and three chefs have been chosen as semifinalists in the annual James Beard...
Jacksonians react to Tyre Nichols video
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson say they’re disappointed and angered by the actions of the officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. People and city leaders say they were heartbroken to see the body camera footage of 29-year-old Nichols being pulled from his car and beaten. Some say they’re disappointed that police […]
vicksburgnews.com
A big fight was reported in front of the police station
Saturday night, around 11:30 p.m., dispatchers put out a call for units to get to the Vicksburg Police Department. A fight was happening in the street. The original call included a report of shots fired, but one of the first units on the scene reported there were no shots fired.
fox5ny.com
Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues
JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
WLOX
Saucier man, 7 others, arrested in connection to retired officer found shot in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A retired law enforcement officer found shot near a Gulfport church Thursday afternoon had been reported missing from Vicksburg. And a Saucier man is among those charged in connection with the case. Now investigators in two states are trying to piece together what happened and how...
WDAM-TV
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
WLBT
Councilman Stokes calls on mayor to bring public works director to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been nearly two months since the capital city had a public works director, and Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes says it’s beginning to show. “This is the city dump right here,” Stokes said. “And it makes no sense that in the...
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi
Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
Hinds County deputies seize 240lbs of marijuana, 4 arrested
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies made a huge drug bust Thursday evening. Deputies executed a search warrant on a property on Manhattan Road in Jackson based on information they received about the distribution of illegal drugs. “They are identified as Donald Smith Silas III. He’s a Black male, […]
Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
Man killed after crashing into tree in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 21-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in Hinds County on Monday, January 30. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said officers responded to the scene around 10:54 a.m. on Highway 473 near Rosemary Road. A 2002 Toyota Camry that was traveling southbound had run off the […]
vicksburgnews.com
Retired Warren County sheriff’s deputy found shot in Gulfport after their Vicksburg home was ransacked
A retired law enforcement officer was found shot in Gulfport after their Vicksburg home was ransacked. On Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m., a neighbor became concerned when they were unable to reach their friend, retired law enforcement officer Mike Ouzts. The neighbor went to the residence a few houses over....
