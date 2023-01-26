ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WAPT

Church treats first responders to Sunday dinner

RIDGELAND, Miss. — A church in the Metro wanted to treat first responders for all their hard work. Lake Harbour Church of Christ in Ridgeland heated up their ovens to serve those who serve the community. First responders were invited to the church Sunday evening for a free meal.
RIDGELAND, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Those Who Keep Us Safe: Captain Doug Holman

Doug Holman is a Captain with the Vicksburg Fire Department where he has served the people of Vicksburg for nearly two decades. Holman was raised in Hammond, Louisiana and moved to Vicksburg in 1984. He also operates a successful cabinet shop. In 1995, Holman tried out for the fire department but they were only hiring 17 and he was No.19 on the list. Nine years later he applied again and was the first to be hired.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time.  “I’m always […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Landlord fed up with sinkhole on street in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A massive sinkhole in the middle of a street in South Jackson is not only posing health concerns but also requiring frequent maintenance inside a renter’s home. In fact, the home’s landlord says she’s forced to pay around $500 for every plumbing visit after a...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Merit Health Central CEO, like many of its services, exits for the suburbs

Merit Health Central’s chief executive officer David Henry is leaving the south Jackson hospital to take the helm at Merit Health Madison following the reduction and relocation of many of the hospital’s services to the company’s suburban facilities like Merit Health River Oaks. He began in the new role Monday. When reached by phone last […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Over $1M home for sale catches fire in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that happened at a home listed for sale in Rankin County. The fire happened on Monday, January 30. Firefighters responded to Fannin Landing Circle early Monday morning. Reservoir fire crews worked for nearly three hours to put the fire out. No one was injured. […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jacksonians react to Tyre Nichols video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson say they’re disappointed and angered by the actions of the officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. People and city leaders say they were heartbroken to see the body camera footage of 29-year-old Nichols being pulled from his car and beaten. Some say they’re disappointed that police […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

A big fight was reported in front of the police station

Saturday night, around 11:30 p.m., dispatchers put out a call for units to get to the Vicksburg Police Department. A fight was happening in the street. The original call included a report of shots fired, but one of the first units on the scene reported there were no shots fired.
VICKSBURG, MS
fox5ny.com

Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues

JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
JACKSON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi

Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County deputies seize 240lbs of marijuana, 4 arrested

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies made a huge drug bust Thursday evening. Deputies executed a search warrant on a property on Manhattan Road in Jackson based on information they received about the distribution of illegal drugs. “They are identified as Donald Smith Silas III. He’s a Black male, […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed after crashing into tree in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 21-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in Hinds County on Monday, January 30. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said officers responded to the scene around 10:54 a.m. on Highway 473 near Rosemary Road. A 2002 Toyota Camry that was traveling southbound had run off the […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS

