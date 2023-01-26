Doug Holman is a Captain with the Vicksburg Fire Department where he has served the people of Vicksburg for nearly two decades. Holman was raised in Hammond, Louisiana and moved to Vicksburg in 1984. He also operates a successful cabinet shop. In 1995, Holman tried out for the fire department but they were only hiring 17 and he was No.19 on the list. Nine years later he applied again and was the first to be hired.

