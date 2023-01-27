ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Stephy Says

Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreams

Former Southampton High, VSU, & the renowned Joffrey Ballet School student began his dance journey at a young age & has since then flourished both domestically & internationally (Brazil, Colombia, &Cozumel) Source: Richmond Ballet. Though dance has brought him into the spotlight, he possesses many other talents like singing, twirling batons, acrobatics as a cheerleader, & playing the trumpet.
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
thecollegianur.com

UR’s egg-cellent egg prices

Despite the bird flu increasing prices of eggs across the United States, the University of Richmond’s contracted food rates keep their costs consistent. UR’s contract with Performance Food Service, a wholesale food provider, keeps the price of eggs the same no matter the market price, Alison McCormick, the director of purchasing for UR, said.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Benjamin Harrison Bridge to close nightly starting Jan. 30

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge located on Jordan Point Road (Route 156)/Roxbury Road (Route 106) in Charles City and Prince George is expected to close nightly starting Monday, Jan. 30. Due to an aerial cable installation project, the bridge will close at 11 p.m. and reopen...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
WRIC TV

Man hurt in Richmond shooting Sunday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- A man is recovering after police say he was shot in Richmond Sunday night. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to 110 North 18th Street for a person shot at 9:14 p.m. A man was found there with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RICHMOND, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Three-decade Fort Lee Army Base childcare provider retires

FORT LEE – Kim Bonner has spent 34 years as a Fort Lee childcare provider. The fact merits repeating and warrants context for those not familiar with the complexity of child care: The Sisisky Child Development Center employee has spent more than 8,000 days calming cries of all kinds; washing tiny, sticky hands; wiping runny noses; changing soiled bibs and smelly diapers; dipping spoons into Gerber jars; reading books aloud; kissing ‘boo boos’ to no end; and quelling contentious conflicts among a myriad of other tasks.
FORT LEE, VA

