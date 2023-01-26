Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Ridgefield mom, veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind newborn son: 'Dr. Sobel will be missed immensely'
RIDGEFIELD — A local mother who was a familiar face to area pet owners at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury has died at 39, not long after giving birth to a baby boy. Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), a resident of Ridgefield who worked as a veterinarian at Noah's Ark for almost five years, died unexpectedly, according to a message from the animal hospital. She died on Dec. 31 and left behind her husband, Jeffery Boyd, her son, Andrew Owen Boyd, her parents Marek and Krystyna Sobel, and extended family, according to her obituary.
Retired Hamden firefighter, stroke victim receives accessible home makeover
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A retired Hamden firefighter received all new accessible home renovations on Saturday, courtesy of House of Heroes. House of Heroes Connecticut, as well as a team of Hamden firefighters, assisted retired long-time Hamden firefighter Paul Turner by building him a handicap ramp and making bathrooms throughout his home accessible. Turner retired […]
‘She’s my baby.’ Owner of cat stolen from Shelton hotel shares heartbreak with News 12
A woman who had $8,500 worth of property stolen from her hotel room in Shelton said she doesn’t care about getting any of it back except her hairless cat, Princess.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Exhaust Fan Fire At Condo
2023-01-29@4:39pm–#Fairfield CT– A bathroom exhaust fan caught fire causing a smokey condition in the condo at Knapps Highway. There was no extension and firefighters helped ventilate the smoke. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
Yale doctor discusses data on possible link between Pfizer COVID bivalent booster and strokes
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In early January concern was raised over a possible connection between people over 65 who received the Pfizer COVID bivalent booster and had strokes. This week FDA officials said they did not detect a link between the Pfizer COVID bivalent booster and strokes in two safety monitoring databases but are […]
Drag Queen Bingo night at Madison church causes controversy
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A local church is stirring up controversy with a colorful and inclusive upcoming event. The First Congregational Church in Madison is hosting a Drag Queen Bingo night on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a press release from the church on Zip06. Last year, the church held a Mardi Gras pancake dinner […]
darientimes.com
Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here
Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
iheart.com
The Animal Haven in North Haven is Celebrating 75 Years
The Animal Haven in North Haven is celebrating 75 years of saving animals. They released a newsletter thanking all those who make their mission possible. "A haven where stray dogs, cats, and other small animals may be given temporary shelter—this was the founding mission of The Animal Haven back in 1948. And now, seventy-five years later? Not much has changed! It’s the philosophy that still guides us today.
'I was in shock' - Bridgeport mother says a bullet was fired through her kitchen window
Lozada says it went right passed her refrigerator, where she and her daughters could easily have been standing nearby.
Man stabbed, woman shot in Stamford street fight that included 40 people
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and a 31-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen during a street brawl that involved 30 to 40 people, according to Stamford police. The fight happened at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the area of lower Summer Street, according to police. Shots were fired […]
Eyewitness News
Emotional testimony as former Hartford Officer recalls life changing attack
Crews are battling a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols. Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Local law enforcement expert examines bodycam...
New Rochelle Native Jay Leno Breaks Bones In New Incident Involving Classic Vehicle
Popular comedian Jay Leno is yet again recovering from injuries sustained from an incident related to a classic vehicle: this time, a motorcycle. Earlier Report - New Rochelle Native Jay Leno Jokes About Himself In Stand-Up Return After Burn Injuries (Video) Leno, the 72-year-old former host of the Tonight Show,...
Eyewitness News
6-year-old taken by Lifestar to CT Children’s Hospital after 15 foot fall from ski lift
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 6-year-old has been taken by Lifestar to Connecticut Children’s Hospital after officials say the child fell possibly 15 feet from a ski lift at Ski Sundown. State Police confirm the New Hartford Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the bunny hill at Ski...
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
trumbulltimes.com
Woman watched on Ring camera as good Samaritans tried to save brother in Meriden house fire, official says
MERIDEN — Shan Brown was on a cruise vacation when she realized her home was on fire by watching her Ring app as good Samaritans broke down the front door to try to reach her younger brother last weekend, a city official said. Tony Terzi, a spokesperson for the...
Found: Missing 62-Year-Old CT Man Who Suffers From Memory Loss
Update: Middletown Police report that David Reich was found and is safe. UPDATE- with the help of the public, Mr. Reich has been LOCATED and is SAFE. We want to thank everyone who shared the...Posted by Middletown Police Department -Connecticut on Thursday, January 26, 2023Earlier re…
hk-now.com
A Different Kind of Donation to Deer Lake
(January 28, 2023) — Normally, donations to the Save Deer Lake campaign are accompanied by dollar signs, and let’s face it: That makes sense. Pathfinders, Inc., the non-profit that owns the 255-acre property, must retire the $1.8 million in loans it needed in order to make last year’s $4.75-millon purchase.
connecticutexplorer.com
6 AMAZING Beaches in Stamford, CT you’ve got to Visit
If you’re looking for some amazing beaches in Stamford, CT to visit this summer, look no further. We’ve put together a great list for you. Stamford, Connecticut is home to some pretty spectacular things, like UConn & Sacred Heart University, the Stamford Cone (a mind-blowing huge stained-glass pavilion), and the World Wrestling Federation.
Fairfield County Father Of 3 Falls To Death From NYC Rooftop Bar, Report Says
Click here for an updated story: New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To DeathA man who fell to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City has been identified as the founder of a private investment fund and father of three from Connecticut, according to a report…
