Fairfield, CT

darientimes.com

Ridgefield mom, veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind newborn son: 'Dr. Sobel will be missed immensely'

RIDGEFIELD — A local mother who was a familiar face to area pet owners at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury has died at 39, not long after giving birth to a baby boy. Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), a resident of Ridgefield who worked as a veterinarian at Noah's Ark for almost five years, died unexpectedly, according to a message from the animal hospital. She died on Dec. 31 and left behind her husband, Jeffery Boyd, her son, Andrew Owen Boyd, her parents Marek and Krystyna Sobel, and extended family, according to her obituary.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Retired Hamden firefighter, stroke victim receives accessible home makeover

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A retired Hamden firefighter received all new accessible home renovations on Saturday, courtesy of House of Heroes. House of Heroes Connecticut, as well as a team of Hamden firefighters, assisted retired long-time Hamden firefighter Paul Turner by building him a handicap ramp and making bathrooms throughout his home accessible. Turner retired […]
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Exhaust Fan Fire At Condo

2023-01-29@4:39pm–#Fairfield CT– A bathroom exhaust fan caught fire causing a smokey condition in the condo at Knapps Highway. There was no extension and firefighters helped ventilate the smoke. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

Drag Queen Bingo night at Madison church causes controversy

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A local church is stirring up controversy with a colorful and inclusive upcoming event. The First Congregational Church in Madison is hosting a Drag Queen Bingo night on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a press release from the church on Zip06. Last year, the church held a Mardi Gras pancake dinner […]
MADISON, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here

Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

The Animal Haven in North Haven is Celebrating 75 Years

The Animal Haven in North Haven is celebrating 75 years of saving animals. They released a newsletter thanking all those who make their mission possible. "A haven where stray dogs, cats, and other small animals may be given temporary shelter—this was the founding mission of The Animal Haven back in 1948. And now, seventy-five years later? Not much has changed! It’s the philosophy that still guides us today.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Emotional testimony as former Hartford Officer recalls life changing attack

Crews are battling a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols. Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Local law enforcement expert examines bodycam...
HARTFORD, CT
hk-now.com

A Different Kind of Donation to Deer Lake

(January 28, 2023) — Normally, donations to the Save Deer Lake campaign are accompanied by dollar signs, and let’s face it: That makes sense. Pathfinders, Inc., the non-profit that owns the 255-acre property, must retire the $1.8 million in loans it needed in order to make last year’s $4.75-millon purchase.
GUILFORD, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

6 AMAZING Beaches in Stamford, CT you’ve got to Visit

If you’re looking for some amazing beaches in Stamford, CT to visit this summer, look no further. We’ve put together a great list for you. Stamford, Connecticut is home to some pretty spectacular things, like UConn & Sacred Heart University, the Stamford Cone (a mind-blowing huge stained-glass pavilion), and the World Wrestling Federation.
STAMFORD, CT

