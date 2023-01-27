Read full article on original website
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
The Smile Announces New Live EP and More Tour Dates
The Smile has announced a new live EP along with some 2023 North American tour dates. The band - which consists of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, plus drummer Tom Skinner - will release the live EP, titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022, on March 10. It was recorded in various European cities during the Smile's first tour last summer and includes songs from their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, as well as a version of Yorke's 2009 solo track "FeelingPulledApartByHorses." The EP will be available only on vinyl.
Dave Matthews Band Announce Tour and New Album, Share Song: Listen
Dave Matthews Band are releasing a new album, Walk Around the Moon, on May 19 via RCA. The record is led by the new song “Madman’s Eyes,” which you can hear below. Walk Around the Moon is Dave Matthews Band’s first studio album since June 2018’s Come Tomorrow. They worked on the new album with producer Rob Evans and executive producer John Alagia. In May, the group will start a North American tour in support of the new album. Find the tour schedule below.
The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2023 – Guide
It's tour time! Rock and metal bands are hitting the road hard in 2023, and Loudwire is here to round them all up for you. Buckle up and get ready for a great year, because these are the bands touring in 2023. Are you prepared for another year of stellar...
Josh Klinghoffer to Replace Dave Navarro on Jane’s Addiction 2023 Tour
Former Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pearl Jam guitarist Josh Klinghoffer will temporarily replace Dave Navarro, who has been suffering from prolonged symptoms of COVID-19, on Jane’s Addiction’s upcoming 2023 tour in the U.S. and South America. “We’d like to address the questions surrounding Dave and the upcoming...
