ewrestlingnews.com
Reason Why WWE Pulled Rey Mysterio From Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio was introduced as the #17 entrant in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he never came out. Moments later, Dominik Mysterio made his entrance while wearing Rey’s mask. This implied that Dominik had attacked his father in the backstage area, preventing Rey from working the match, but...
ewrestlingnews.com
Episodes 17 & 18 Of WOW – Women Of Wrestling Draw 300,000+ Viewers
The viewership information for WOW – Women of Wrestling’s 17 & 18th syndicated episodes have been revealed following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Wrestlenomics, the 17th episode of the latest season of WOW – Women of Wrestling which aired on January 8th, drew 309,000 viewers in syndication, down 12% from the 353,000 viewers on January 1st. The 17th episode obtained a 0.06 rating with 73,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The rating was also down 15% from last week.
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Watch The Funeral Service For Jamin “Jay Briscoe” Pugh
On Sunday, a funeral service for late Ring of Honor wrestler Jamin “Jay Briscoe” Pugh was held in Laurel, Delaware. The official YouTube channel of the Laurel School District hosted a livestream of the funeral, which you can see below. During the service, Jay’s mother, father, and brother Mark recalled their memories of their beloved family member.
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson Recalls Brian Pillman Being WCW’s Top Babyface, Facing Bobby Eaton
On the latest episode of his ARN podcast, AEW’s Arn Anderson talked about his legendary WCW World Television Championship match with “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton in May of 1991. Anderson also discussed some secrets about the art of color commentary and recalled the rise of Brian Pillman as a top babyface of WCW.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Godfather Says He Recently Signed A New Legends Contract With WWE
In a recent appearance on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather touched on a variety of subjects, including his experience at RAW XXX, his relationship with Triple H & Vince McMahon, Young Rock, and more. He also revealed that he had signed a contract extension with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Bloodline & Sami Zayn Split, Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn being part of The Bloodline appears to be no more. During the main event of Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event, Kevin Owens faced off against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a losing effort. While Owens and Reigns went back-and-forth during the match, it...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former MLW Wrestler Makes AEW Dark Debut (Spoiler)
Former MLW wrestler EJ Nduka made his AEW debut at today’s Dark tapings from Universal Studios. He squared off with Konosuke Takeshita. As of this writing, there is no word on if Nduka has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Nduka’s contract with MLW expired earlier this month. He was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Pat McAfee Makes WWE Return At Royal Rumble 2023
Pat McAfee is back behind the commentary table after making his return to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble. In April 2021, McAfee joined to SmackDown as a color commentator, but has been away since September 2022 to work with ESPN’s College GameDay. Opening up the Royal Rumble Premium...
ewrestlingnews.com
Liv Morgan Discusses Her Success & The Turning Point In Her Career
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was a guest on the most recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion spoke at length about the success she’s achieved over the past few years, including an important moment that occurred before last year’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Logan Paul UFC Announcement Set For Tuesday
An announcement by media personality Logan Paul regarding UFC is apparently set for tomorrow. Paul took to Twitter today to tease what could possibly be an upcoming fight for Dana White’s mixed martial arts empire. Paddy Pimblett, who competes in the Lightweight division for the company, was referenced in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bill Apter Wants Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions To Purchase WWE
Wrestling journalist Bill Apter was a recent guest on the WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda podcast, where he expressed his desire for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to get involved with Endeavor-WME in the acquisition of Vince McMahon’s WWE. Apter said,. “The heck with The Rock at WrestleMania. Iwant to...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Added To Thursday’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Crazy Steve will face Shelton Jean on Thursday night. Jean recently lost to Jonathan Gresham on the January 26 episode of the show. You can check out the updated IMPACT! on AXS TV...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roxanne Perez Details Her Relationship With Bayley
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was recently a guest on the “Under the Ring” podcast, where she revealed how veteran WWE Superstar Bayley has taken herself and several other NXT Superstars under her wing. Roxanne also elaborated on the personal relationship she has developed with Bayley.
ewrestlingnews.com
Carmella Returns To WWE On Monday Night RAW
Carmella made her long-awaited WWE return on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The self-proclaimed ‘Princess of Staten Island’ appeared in a backstage segment on RAW after she was declared as part of the Fatal Four-Way Elimination Chamber Qualifier next week. Carmella cut a promo on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Star Credits Fans For Helping Them Get The Call For Royal Rumble Return
WWE brought back Michelle McCool for this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match. The former WWE Superstar was sitting at ringside when her music hit and she got into the ring as the twenty-fifth entrant. She lasted over 13 minutes and eliminated Tamina before she was thrown over the top...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes On His New Merchandise, Pointing At The WrestleMania Sign
Cody Rhodes made his grand WWE return on Saturday night by winning the very thing that eluded his late father Dusty Rhodes. The American Nightmare officially punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by emerging victorious in the 2023 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. During the...
ewrestlingnews.com
SmackDown And NXT Stars Backstage At WWE Raw
Two non-brand competitors are backstage at WWE Raw tonight in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to PWInsider, SmackDown’s Mansoor and NXT’s Damon Kemp are both at the show. There’s currently no word on whether or not either wrestler will make an appearance. You can keep up with all your...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE “Extremely Happy” With The 2023 Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Event
The 2023 Royal Rumble was the 36th annual Royal Rumble event produced by WWE. The show was held for wrestlers from RAW and SmackDown and often didn’t include talent from NXT. This year’s event took place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration.
