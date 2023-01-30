Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Shatters Hindi Film Opening Week Box Office Record

UPDATE: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan ’s “ Pathaan ” has shattered the opening week box office record for Hindi-language films, grossing $77.4 million, per numbers from producer Yash Raj Films. On day seven, the film grossed $3.4 million in India and $1.8 million internationally.

The previous opening week collection record for Hindi films was held by Yash Raj’s “Sultan” (2016), which grossed $48.3 million.

PREVIOUSLY: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” is proving to be unstoppable at the global box office. The spy action film has grossed $66.5 million after five days of release, per producers Yash Raj Films.

On day five, a Sunday, the film collected $8.5 million in India and $5.1 million internationally.

EARLIER: Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” has grossed $52.6 million after four days on release. The film collected $7.8 million in India and $6.3 million internationally on its fourth day, per producers Yash Raj Films.

Meanwhile, Vox Cinemas, the cinema arm of the Majid Al Futtaim group, reports that “Pathaan” has become the highest grossing Hindi-language film in Saudi Arabia. The film sold 26,159 tickets on opening day, 67,428 tickets over opening weekend (three days) and a total of 88,840 tickets (including Wednesday), marking the biggest opening weekend in Saudi Arabia so far this year.

ORIGINAL STORY: Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” has reached blockbuster status in just two days of release.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film shattered opening day records for a Hindi-language film, with a worldwide gross of $12.7 million on Jan. 25.

On Jan. 26, a public holiday in India for Republic Day, “Pathaan” did even better, grossing INR829 million ($10.1) million in India and a further INR307 million ($3.7 million) internationally. The film’s two-day gross stands at INR2196 million ($26.9 million).

The film, which is part of producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Other films in the universe include the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan, and “War,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, which is also directed by Anand.

“Pathaan” opened at some 5,500 screens across India and 2,500 screens internationally in 100 countries. It ends a box office drought for the Hindi-language Bollywood industry, which had a lean 2022, and marks a comeback for Khan, not seen as a leading man since 2018’s “Zero.”

Recent controversy kept “Pathaan” in the news pre-release. In December 2022, the film sparked inter-religious controversy with the release of a video for a key song. In response, the country’s film censors advised a re-think .

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said: “As an industry, we are rejoicing today. This is the most important sentiment emerging out of the ‘Pathaan’ success. All of us at Yash Raj Films are grateful for the incredibly humbling support from media, audiences and the industry towards ‘Pathaan.’ It is this unanimous love for the film that has resulted in ‘Pathaan’ shattering all existing records and creating new ones. We are happy that the film has entertained everyone in such an immersive manner.”

“Indians globally are celebrating the film and SRK’s return to the cinemas. It’s really special for us to witness this outpouring of warmth,” Widhani added.