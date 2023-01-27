Read full article on original website
OilPrice.com
A New Pathway To Create Scalable Perovskite Solar Cells
The ARC Centre of Excellence in Exciton Science demonstrated a new pathway to creating durable, efficient perovskite photovoltaics at industrial scale. The process uses the first effective use of lead acetate as a precursor in making formamidinium-caesium perovskite solar cells. The team at Exciton Science, based at Monash University, were...
techaiapp.com
Stability of perovskite solar cells reaches next milestone
Perovskite semiconductors promise highly efficient and low-cost solar cells. However, the semi-organic material is very sensitive to temperature differences, which can quickly lead to fatigue damage in normal outdoor use. Adding a dipolar polymer compound to the precursor perovskite solution helps to counteract this. This has now been shown in...
An accident in a lab experiment may revolutionize quantum computers
Researchers may have made a massive breakthrough in quantum computing. According to a new study published in Nature Nanotechnology, researchers may have discovered a cheaper way to push large-scale quantum computers. Quantum computing is an intriguing field that has seen quite a bit of growth over the past several years....
pv-magazine-usa.com
Thin, lightweight coating protects perovskite solar in space
Perovskites are of interest in space applications because they are a lower-cost and lightweight option to other technologies, and they have the potential to achieve efficiencies similar to those of current space technologies. In space applications, however, perovskites would be exposed to protons, alpha particles, atomic oxygen and other stressors. The NREL research is the latest effort to determine how perovskites can meet these challenges.
Phys.org
Researchers find ways to improve the storage time of quantum information in a spin rich material
An international team of scientists have demonstrated a leap in preserving the quantum coherence of quantum dot spin qubits as part of the global push for practical quantum networks and quantum computers. These technologies will be transformative to a broad range of industries and research efforts: from the security of...
Flying Magazine
NASA Officials Detail High-Efficiency Experimental Jet Development
Two members of the team behind NASA’s partnership with Boeing to develop more efficient transport aircraft visited FreightWaves TV today to discuss some of the details of the transonic truss-braced wing, or TTBW, aircraft the agency and company are planning to build. The unusual design, which has caused a...
Phys.org
Researchers report on metal alloys that could support nuclear fusion energy
At the end of 2022, researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced they had observed a net energy gain through nuclear fusion for the very first time. This monumental milestone toward fusion energy represents a huge leap forward in powering our homes and businesses with the carbon-neutral energy source. But converting this scientific achievement into a practical power source also requires new technologies to make a fusion-powered society a reality.
Phys.org
Scientists propose novel NO2 sensor based on static magnetic field Faraday rotation spectroscopy
A low-power Faraday rotation spectroscopy (FRS) nitrogen dioxide (NO2) sensor basing on ring array permanent magnets was proposed by researchers led by Prof. Gao Xiaoming from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), according to a study published in Analytical Chemistry. FRS enables detection...
Phys.org
Topological acoustic waveguide to help reduce unwanted energy consumption in electronics
A team of researchers has developed a new acoustic waveguide based on the mathematical concept of topology, which will lead to reduced energy consumption in many everyday electronic devices. Details of their innovation were published in the journal Physical Review Applied on January 3, 2023. As their name implies, surface...
Battery powered by volcanic rocks: Could this be the future of energy?
YouTuber Matt Ferrell brings us entertaining and educational videos often focused on renewables. You may remember this video where he discussed if solar panels are worth it four years down the line or this clip where he discussed an invention that could superpower solar energy. In the latest edition of...
techxplore.com
Retrofitting facades and solar panels easily with ultra-thin glass
By Franziska Lehmann, Fraunhofer Institute for Organic Electronics, Electron Beam and Plasma Technology. Cleaning glass facades and solar installations is expensive and time-consuming. Dirt reduces the yield of solar modules. However, the Fraunhofer Institute for Organic Electronics, Electron Beam and Plasma Technology (FEP) has now succeeded in applying crystalline titanium oxide to ultra-thin glass using a roll-to-roll process, thus achieving hydrophobic surfaces that become superhydrophilic under UV light.
satnews.com
Thales Alenia Space wins 4 year maintenance contract for Europe’s EGNOS
Thales Alenia Space, the joint company between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), has signed a contract worth more than €100 million with the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) to provide maintenance and other support services for EGNOS V2 (European Geostationary Navigation Overlay System) for a period of four years.
Scientists create robot that can alternate between solid and liquid states
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Forward-looking: Following the creation of robots that can alter their state between solid and liquid, humanity is once again left wondering if scientists have even watched Terminator 2. Researchers demonstrated one of the machines turning into ooze to escape the bars of a cage, not unlike the T-1000 in the 1991 classic.
scitechdaily.com
Ancient Asteroid Provides Insight Into the Evolution of Our Solar System
A large international collaboration utilized the Diamond Light Source, the UK’s national synchrotron facility, to examine grains collected from a near-Earth asteroid in order to improve our understanding of the evolution of our solar system. A team of researchers from the University of Leicester utilized Diamond Light Source’s Nanoprobe...
technologynetworks.com
Atomic-Scale Imperfections Identified in Lithium-Ion Batteries
As lithium-ion batteries have become a ubiquitous part of our lives through their use in consumer electronics, automobiles and electricity storage facilities, researchers have been working to improve their power, efficiency and longevity. As detailed in a paper published today in Nature Materials, scientists at the University of California, Irvine...
techaiapp.com
MIT Gas Turbine Laboratory prepares to jet into the future | MIT News
In 1941, the National Academy of Sciences appointed a committee to assess the use of gas turbine engines — which use heat released during fuel combustion to produce thrust for propulsion — in aviation. The group of luminaries concluded that due to the temperature limitations of existing materials, gas turbines did not have much of a future in propelling airplanes.
Phys.org
An open-source stopwatch to time interactions between molecules inside living cells
A stopwatch to investigate what happens inside living cells at a thousandth of a millisecond scale: this is the open-source platform BrightEyes-TTM developed by the research team led by Giuseppe Vicidomini at Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT-Italian Institute of Technology). BrightEyes-TTM is the first instrumentation to study how molecules inside...
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Have Discovered a Novel Quantum State
A research team involving the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) has discovered a quantum state where water remains liquid even at extremely low temperatures. The team, consisting of experts from the Institute of Solid State Physics at the University of Tokyo in Japan, Johns Hopkins University in the United States, and the Max Planck Institute for the Physics of Complex Systems (MPI-PKS) in Dresden, Germany, managed to cool a specific material to near absolute zero temperature.
Phys.org
Scientists observe 'quasiparticles' in classical systems for the first time
Starting with the emergence of quantum mechanics, the world of physics has been divided between classical and quantum physics. Classical physics deals with the motions of objects we typically see every day in the macroscopic world, while quantum physics explains the exotic behaviors of elementary particles in the microscopic world.
labroots.com
New Design for Soft Robots Allows for Greater Agility and Control
In a recent study published in Advanced Intelligent Systems, an international team of researchers led by Cornell University examined the potential for creating soft robots that demonstrate greater amounts of agility and control through a system of fluid-driven actuators. This study holds the potential improve the freedom of movement for these unique robotic creations.
