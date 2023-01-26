ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Unintended consequence in changing tax lien sales in Alabama

A Mobile County man who wants to fix up a dilapidated home is caught in a unique legal problem: The city of Mobile could tear down the blighted property before he can legally access it to fix it up. It's all due to a change in state law and the rights of those who buy property tax liens in Mobile County.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mayor’s office quietly revises Mobile annexation proposals

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office quietly has revised three of four annexation proposals for expanding the city limits. The mayor’s staff unveiled the proposed maps this month. Each would boost the population beyond 200,000 residents. But three of those maps are slightly different than the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

City of Milton to discuss open container proposal

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A proposed rule change would expand the open consumption of alcohol in downtown Milton. The city currently only allows open containers at special events, such as concerts, but local business owner Steve Dobbs thinks the city could benefit from a regular container policy. “We have this gorgeous downtown area, we have […]
MILTON, FL
OBA

Two new hotels planned for midtown Gulf Shores

A 48-room boutique is planned for the Kaiser Building. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Two new hotels are planned for midtown Gulf Shores including a revamping of the Kaiser building to turn it into a boutique hotel called Aqua Suites. “Aqua Suites will be an independent luxury...
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

Apartment complex sells for big bucks

A local investor paid $1.05 million for Camellia Gardens, a 12-unit apartment complex on 1.5 acres on Pine Street in Foley, according to Herrington Realty, who represented the seller. The apartments are all one-bedroom, one bath units. A group of local investors paid $1.05 million for the remaining undeveloped lots...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person was struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday morning. According to MPD, the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Police said a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to the...
MOBILE, AL
Southern Poverty Law Center

‘Change the Culture’: New redistricting map in Alabama city is a victory for Black voters, but annexation plan could reverse historic progress

Voting rights advocates in the Gulf Coast city of Mobile, Alabama, won a historic victory last August when the city council adopted a redistricting map that could give voters the opportunity to elect a majority-Black council for the first time. But a proposal by the city’s mayor to annex predominantly...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Revelers begin moving into RV City in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A steady flow of RVs began moving into the RV City in downtown Mobile on Friday carrying Mardi Gras revelers eager to make the space near South Water Street their home for the next month. The coveted spaces are fully booked with the city saying 50...
MOBILE, AL
beckersdental.com

Embattled Florida dentist sentenced to 1 year in prison in battery cases

A Florida dentist facing several battery charges for inappropriately touching female patients and an employee was given four 60-day sentences, the Pensacola News Journal reported Jan. 28. Charles Stamitoles, DDS, of Pensacola, Fla., was arrested several times in 2022 for allegedly inappropriately touching female patients and an employee. He was...
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Pollution may have factored in Pensacola death of rare whale, scientists say

The death of a rare whale found in Pensacola may indicated that plastic pollution is a problem even in the Gulf of Mexico depths that were home to the creature. The Blainville’s beaked whale was found Jan. 16 on the shore at Pensacola Beach. Its body was taken to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Research Center for study. The Center recently released partial results.
PENSACOLA, FL

