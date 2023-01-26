Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Unintended consequence in changing tax lien sales in Alabama
A Mobile County man who wants to fix up a dilapidated home is caught in a unique legal problem: The city of Mobile could tear down the blighted property before he can legally access it to fix it up. It's all due to a change in state law and the rights of those who buy property tax liens in Mobile County.
Alabama mayors set priorities: Eliminate ‘Glock switches,’ extend economic incentives
Eliminating devices that can turn the average semi-automatic pistol into a machine gun, and the reauthorization of an economic incentive law are two legislative priorities the mayors of Alabama’s largest cities are likely to back in the coming weeks. Though a final list of the 2023 legislative priorities is...
‘It isn’t demoralizing that Baldwin County looks different, it’s exciting:’ Q&A with Nathan Cox
A native of the area, Nathan Cox has lived in Baldwin County since he was 11 years old. Today, he’s the founder and CEO of 68 Ventures, one of the largest developers in coastal Alabama. There are 15 companies under the 68 Ventures umbrella, including Terracore Development Services, Truland Homes and Bellator Real Estate and Development.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mayor’s office quietly revises Mobile annexation proposals
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office quietly has revised three of four annexation proposals for expanding the city limits. The mayor’s staff unveiled the proposed maps this month. Each would boost the population beyond 200,000 residents. But three of those maps are slightly different than the...
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Alabama
WALA-TV FOX10
Convicted robber from Mobile asks federal judge to order ‘compassionate release’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man serving a five-year federal prison sentence for robbing a Circle K and a Waffle House has asked a judge for a “compassionate release” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kayzell Jackson, who pleaded guilty in September 2021 to affecting interstate commerce, asserted that...
City of Milton to discuss open container proposal
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A proposed rule change would expand the open consumption of alcohol in downtown Milton. The city currently only allows open containers at special events, such as concerts, but local business owner Steve Dobbs thinks the city could benefit from a regular container policy. “We have this gorgeous downtown area, we have […]
Two new hotels planned for midtown Gulf Shores
A 48-room boutique is planned for the Kaiser Building. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Two new hotels are planned for midtown Gulf Shores including a revamping of the Kaiser building to turn it into a boutique hotel called Aqua Suites. “Aqua Suites will be an independent luxury...
How beer led to one of Alabama’s biggest bipartisan wins in a decade: “Something we all agree on”
It’s been 10 years. And the change in downtowns across Alabama is noticeable, if not outright remarkable. “The entertainment district is the artery of the city,” said David Clark, president & CEO of Visit Mobile. “Every city needs a heartbeat of the downtown and that is what the entertainment district does.”
Abandoned Bon Secour sailboat moves downstream, threatens property
A sailboat, left abandoned on the bank of Bon Secour River has moved, drifting out into the river and so far, pleas for help from property owners have gone unanswered.
Apartment complex sells for big bucks
A local investor paid $1.05 million for Camellia Gardens, a 12-unit apartment complex on 1.5 acres on Pine Street in Foley, according to Herrington Realty, who represented the seller. The apartments are all one-bedroom, one bath units. A group of local investors paid $1.05 million for the remaining undeveloped lots...
Fisherman caught with illegally harvested oysters: Alabama Marine Resources Division
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Marine Resources Division said they “issued several citations” to a fisherman after they were caught with “enough oysters to make three full sacks of illegally harvested oysters” Friday, according to a Facebook post by the AMRD. Officers said they “intercepted a vessel” which was coming from an area […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County completes ‘pocket beach’, set to open in 2024
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County just finished its first phase of a project at Bayfront Park. It’s called a “pocket beach”, and it is nestled near Dauphin Island. About a mile North of the Dauphin Island Bridge, Bayfront Park has been a favorite spot for...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person was struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday morning. According to MPD, the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Police said a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to the...
Southern Poverty Law Center
‘Change the Culture’: New redistricting map in Alabama city is a victory for Black voters, but annexation plan could reverse historic progress
Voting rights advocates in the Gulf Coast city of Mobile, Alabama, won a historic victory last August when the city council adopted a redistricting map that could give voters the opportunity to elect a majority-Black council for the first time. But a proposal by the city’s mayor to annex predominantly...
WKRG
Death of Mobile County Judge latest wrinkle in family’s long wait in court
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a man murdered in Mobile two and a half years ago is still waiting for justice. 25-year-old Jamir Hannah was shot and killed at Avalon Plaza Apartments in the summer of 2020. Even before COVID, the court side of Government Plaza wasn’t...
WALA-TV FOX10
Revelers begin moving into RV City in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A steady flow of RVs began moving into the RV City in downtown Mobile on Friday carrying Mardi Gras revelers eager to make the space near South Water Street their home for the next month. The coveted spaces are fully booked with the city saying 50...
beckersdental.com
Embattled Florida dentist sentenced to 1 year in prison in battery cases
A Florida dentist facing several battery charges for inappropriately touching female patients and an employee was given four 60-day sentences, the Pensacola News Journal reported Jan. 28. Charles Stamitoles, DDS, of Pensacola, Fla., was arrested several times in 2022 for allegedly inappropriately touching female patients and an employee. He was...
Pollution may have factored in Pensacola death of rare whale, scientists say
The death of a rare whale found in Pensacola may indicated that plastic pollution is a problem even in the Gulf of Mexico depths that were home to the creature. The Blainville’s beaked whale was found Jan. 16 on the shore at Pensacola Beach. Its body was taken to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Research Center for study. The Center recently released partial results.
Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama, northwest Florida
UPDATE: WKRG News 5 reached out to local military installations about the reports, which by mid-morning were coming in from Florida as well as south Alabama. A representative from Pensacola Naval Air Station said the booms were not related to any activity there. UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no […]
