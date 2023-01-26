ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tyre Nichols death: Protests continue after release of body cam video

Fallout continues following the release of body camera video showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. The Memphis Police Department took steps on Saturday to disband the city's so-called Scorpion unit, in which the officers served. Meanwhile, protests continued across the county in support of police reform.
Weather Forecast: Jan. 28, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see cloud coverage in the overnight hours that should keep temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will bring high temperatures into the 80s with partly cloudy skies.
Orlando' Guardians open XFL season in February

It's looking like professional football is back in Orlando. The eight-team XFL begins its season next month. Opening weekend will kick off on Saturday, February 18, with the Houston Roughnecks hosting Orlando at TDECU Stadium with kickoff at 8:30 p.m.
