ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Koloa, HI

Comments / 1

Related
KHON2

Stormy weather to spread to west end of island chain

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A slow-moving surface trough near Maui County will support wet weather across most of the state the next couple of days, potentially spreading to Kauai Sunday night and Monday. Meanwhile, an upper-level disturbance to the west will destabilize the atmosphere, supporting the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially over windward areas. […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Heavy rains, flooding trigger water conservation notice for Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water conservation notice has been issued for Kauai until further notice, the state Department of Water said Monday. Officials are asking residents from Hanalei to Haena to conserve water, due to electrical power outages and severe weather conditions in the area. Customers are advised to limit...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Another round of extreme rainfall into Monday

Unsettled weather will continue and spread statewide, with the flood watch expanded to include Kauai County and extended until 6 p.m. Monday. A kona low is forecast to form just to the west-southwest of Kauai, bringing increasing moisture and instability over the islands. Very heavy rainfall will be possible, mainly for windward and mauka areas, but some intense downpours could also develop in leeward locales and flood normally-dry streambeds.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Showers increasing this week, some heavy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two rounds of wet weather could impact the islands this week. On Tuesday and Wednesday the islands will see an increase in showers thanks to a cold front moving from Kauai to Hawaii Island. The next round of potential heavy rain will be in the Saturday through Monday timeframe. Trade winds return […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Heavy rain triggers Flash Flood Warning for portions of Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Kauai until 915 PM HST. At 614 PM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling over northern Kauai. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding […]
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Lihue crash closes Kaumuali‘i Highway in both directions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Kauai Police Department, Kaumuali‘i Highway was closed in both directions near mile marker 4. This is the area between the Halfway Bridge and Kauai Humane Society in Lihue. The area is now open in both directions, according to police.
LIHUE, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii

Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy