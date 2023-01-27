Read full article on original website
Stormy weather to spread to west end of island chain
HONOLULU (KHON2) – A slow-moving surface trough near Maui County will support wet weather across most of the state the next couple of days, potentially spreading to Kauai Sunday night and Monday. Meanwhile, an upper-level disturbance to the west will destabilize the atmosphere, supporting the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially over windward areas. […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Heavy rains, flooding trigger water conservation notice for Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water conservation notice has been issued for Kauai until further notice, the state Department of Water said Monday. Officials are asking residents from Hanalei to Haena to conserve water, due to electrical power outages and severe weather conditions in the area. Customers are advised to limit...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Another round of extreme rainfall into Monday
Unsettled weather will continue and spread statewide, with the flood watch expanded to include Kauai County and extended until 6 p.m. Monday. A kona low is forecast to form just to the west-southwest of Kauai, bringing increasing moisture and instability over the islands. Very heavy rainfall will be possible, mainly for windward and mauka areas, but some intense downpours could also develop in leeward locales and flood normally-dry streambeds.
Showers increasing this week, some heavy
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two rounds of wet weather could impact the islands this week. On Tuesday and Wednesday the islands will see an increase in showers thanks to a cold front moving from Kauai to Hawaii Island. The next round of potential heavy rain will be in the Saturday through Monday timeframe. Trade winds return […]
Heavy rain triggers Flash Flood Warning for portions of Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Kauai until 915 PM HST. At 614 PM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling over northern Kauai. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding […]
Lihue crash closes Kaumuali‘i Highway in both directions
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Kauai Police Department, Kaumuali‘i Highway was closed in both directions near mile marker 4. This is the area between the Halfway Bridge and Kauai Humane Society in Lihue. The area is now open in both directions, according to police.
BEAT OF HAWAII
This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii
Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
Kauai visitor dies in an attempt to save 2 swimmers
The two swimmers made it safely to shore but Jakubowicz became unresponsive in the water and was brought to shore by local surfers.
