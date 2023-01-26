In front of a record-breaking 15,157 fans, LSU Women's Basketball took on a tough Tennessee Volunteers team Monday night in the PMAC and came out victorious. Despite losing the offensive rebound battle in the first half, Kim Mulkey's squad bounced back and dominated the boards in the second half. Angel Reese turned on the jets in the third quarter and finished the game with 18 points and 17 rebounds.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO