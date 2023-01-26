Read full article on original website
HIGHLIGHTS | LSU Baseball Scrimmage | 1.30.23
The LSU baseball team took the field for an intra-squad scrimmage on Monday. The Tigers have high expectations for the season as they have been picked as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation by multiple major baseball media outlets. The Purple and Gold are 18 days away from...
Torching the Vols: A record-breaking crowd brings out a career-high 31 points from Alexis Morris
In front of a record-breaking 15,157 fans, LSU Women's Basketball took on a tough Tennessee Volunteers team Monday night in the PMAC and came out victorious. Despite losing the offensive rebound battle in the first half, Kim Mulkey's squad bounced back and dominated the boards in the second half. Angel Reese turned on the jets in the third quarter and finished the game with 18 points and 17 rebounds.
"I don't think I saw an empty seat," LSU WBB on electric win in front of record-breaking crowd
No. 3 LSU Women's Basketball team remain unbeaten with a 76-68 victory over Tennessee in front of a record setting crowd of 15,157 in the PMAC. Guard Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points and Forward Angel Reese kept her double-double streak alive. “Well first of all, compliment the fans,...
"That's just not good enough to win," Matt McMahon after the Tiger's eighth straight loss
LSU Basketball Head Coach Matt McMahon spoke to the media following the Tiger's loss to Texas Tech on Saturday, which marks the Purple and Gold's eighth straight loss. The Bayou Bengals' hopes of getting out of their midseason losing streak did not come today, and their shootings efforts were no help.
"I'm ready for it to come," Adam Miller on breaking the Tiger's loosing streak.
LSU guard Adam Miller spoke to the media on Saturday following the Tigers' eighth straight loss. Despite adding another game to their eight-game losing streak, Miller had a turn-around and finished with 20 points, three rebounds and one assist. Even with Miller's first 20-point-game in two months, he recognized the...
LSU Women's Basketball ranked No. 3 in AP Poll
The Lady Tigers moved back up to No. 3 in the AP Poll hours before they face Tennessee at 6 p.m. The Tigers are one of the two teams that stand undefeated in the country. The Lady Volunteers are 8-0 in conference play, and Monday's night game is the most anticipated home game of the season.
