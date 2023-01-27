ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

95.3 MNC

Rash of car break-in reported in parts of LaPorte County

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their car doors to help prevent vehicle break-ins. Since Jan. 1, the sheriff’s office says deputies have investigated at least 12 thefts of miscellaneous items from motor vehicles parked in subdivisions and neighborhoods near Critchfield Elementary School and in rural Center Township.
abc57.com

Fugitive Friday for January 27, 2023

This week’s Fugitive Friday features Malcolm Buchanon, Amber Bartels, Erick Burton and Costa Demoff. Malcolm Buchanon is wanted for failure to appear for the original charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement. Amber Bartels is wanted for violation of a...
MICHIANA, MI
fox32chicago.com

Two men murdered in separate attacks in Gary this weekend

GARY, Indiana - Gary police are working on two separate murder cases after two men were shot and killed. The first murder happened on Saturday night. A man was found shot on the 700 block of 45th Avenue. On Sunday just before 1 p.m., a man, 19, was found shot...
GARY, IN
Fox17

Troopers investigate murder-suicide near Decatur

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police believes a house in Van Buren County may be the site of a murder-suicide. Troopers say detectives are currently investigating an incident at a residence just south of Paw Paw. They say the house is located on the 38,000 block of 82nd...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WGN News

GPD: 2 men shot and killed within 24 hours of one another in Gary

GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department. Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
GARY, IN
95.3 MNC

Man accused of shooting father refuses to show up in court

A man accused of shooting his father refused to appear in court for a second time. The shooting happened in November of 2020 at a home in the 2600 block of Stevens Street in Elkhart. Witnesses say that Dominique Edwards grabbed a pillow, went to his father’s bedroom and fired...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Trial for Goshen armed robbery suspect delayed

The trial for a Goshen armed robbery suspect has been delayed. It happened in February of 2020, when two people met at Cabin Coffee in Goshen, after meeting online for a Facebook Marketplace sale. Goshen News reports that the victim was trying to buy two phones from 31-year-old LaSean Green.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Berrien County Law Enforcement officials release statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Police Service Council has released a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers. In the statement, officials say, "As your law enforcement leaders serving Berrien County, we are horrified by the vicious attack on Tyre Nichols by the former members of the Memphis Police Department. What they have done, and what we have witnessed in the graphic videos, leave each of us disgusted at the actions of those former police officers."
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Most Wanted

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
22 WSBT

Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
ELKHART, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man shot to death in Gary

GARY, Ind. - A man was fatally shot in Gary, Ind. Saturday night. Gary police officers responded to a call in the 700 block of West 45th Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. and found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead by the Lake County...
GARY, IN
WNDU

Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs

Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Marshall County Prosecutor's Decision Document - Officer-Involved Shooting. Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC.
PLYMOUTH, IN
95.3 MNC

Case against Lake County sheriff will proceed

He wanted the case dismissed, but an appeals court judge in Lake County is allowing a felony case against Lake County sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. to proceed. The court found no reason to through the case out in a three-nothing vote. The case accuses Martinez of resisting law enforcement and...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Man set for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide case

A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing charges open murder and felony firearm charges in connection to the shooting of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police say Bridgeman went to a house in the 600 block of Highland Avenue, where James was...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Hutchens Found Guilty in New Carlisle Murder

(South Bend, IN) - Guilty was the verdict handed down to 16-year-old Anthony Hutchens of New Carlisle on Thursday afternoon. After many legal road bumps over the past two years, Hutchens was tried and convicted this week in the molestation and death of 6-year-old Grace Ross behind their New Carlisle apartment complex in March of 2021.
NEW CARLISLE, IN

