95.3 MNC
Rash of car break-in reported in parts of LaPorte County
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their car doors to help prevent vehicle break-ins. Since Jan. 1, the sheriff’s office says deputies have investigated at least 12 thefts of miscellaneous items from motor vehicles parked in subdivisions and neighborhoods near Critchfield Elementary School and in rural Center Township.
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for January 27, 2023
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Malcolm Buchanon, Amber Bartels, Erick Burton and Costa Demoff. Malcolm Buchanon is wanted for failure to appear for the original charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement. Amber Bartels is wanted for violation of a...
fox32chicago.com
Two men murdered in separate attacks in Gary this weekend
GARY, Indiana - Gary police are working on two separate murder cases after two men were shot and killed. The first murder happened on Saturday night. A man was found shot on the 700 block of 45th Avenue. On Sunday just before 1 p.m., a man, 19, was found shot...
Fox17
Troopers investigate murder-suicide near Decatur
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police believes a house in Van Buren County may be the site of a murder-suicide. Troopers say detectives are currently investigating an incident at a residence just south of Paw Paw. They say the house is located on the 38,000 block of 82nd...
GPD: 2 men shot and killed within 24 hours of one another in Gary
GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department. Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
95.3 MNC
Man accused of shooting father refuses to show up in court
A man accused of shooting his father refused to appear in court for a second time. The shooting happened in November of 2020 at a home in the 2600 block of Stevens Street in Elkhart. Witnesses say that Dominique Edwards grabbed a pillow, went to his father’s bedroom and fired...
95.3 MNC
Trial for Goshen armed robbery suspect delayed
The trial for a Goshen armed robbery suspect has been delayed. It happened in February of 2020, when two people met at Cabin Coffee in Goshen, after meeting online for a Facebook Marketplace sale. Goshen News reports that the victim was trying to buy two phones from 31-year-old LaSean Green.
abc57.com
Berrien County Law Enforcement officials release statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Police Service Council has released a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers. In the statement, officials say, "As your law enforcement leaders serving Berrien County, we are horrified by the vicious attack on Tyre Nichols by the former members of the Memphis Police Department. What they have done, and what we have witnessed in the graphic videos, leave each of us disgusted at the actions of those former police officers."
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Most Wanted
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
22 WSBT
Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
WWMTCw
Berrien County law enforcement officials respond to graphic Tyre Nichols body cam footage
Berrien County law enforcement officials sent out a letter following the release of the body camera footage showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police at a traffic stop. The county sheriff, prosecutor, local State Police and several other police chiefs singed on, saying they were "horrified" and "disgusted at...
abc57.com
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Thursday after he was seen walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31, according to the Marshall County Police Department. At 3:30 p.m., law enforcement was called to U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 after a man was seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31, reports said.
95.3 MNC
Man charged in connection with November shooting in South Bend
A man has been charged in connection with a South Bend shooting that happened back in November. It was around 1:20 in the morning on Nov. 19 when police were called to the 2200 block of Lincoln Way West on reports of a shooting. Police arrived and found a vehicle...
abc57.com
Local activists react to released footage of police beating Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The Memphis Police Department released tragic body camera footage showing the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of police. The Memphis police chief said he was "horrified and disgusted" by what he saw. It shows Nichols getting pulled over by five Memphis officers on...
927thevan.com
Canine Unit, Drone Bring Parole Absconder to Justice in Van Buren Co.
BANGOR TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 27, 2023) – Thanks to a Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department canine unit and a drone, a 36-year-old Covert man wanted for being a parole absconder was apprehended late on Thursday night. According to Van Buren County Sheriff’s Sergeant Larry Weers, a vehicle...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A man was fatally shot in Gary, Ind. Saturday night. Gary police officers responded to a call in the 700 block of West 45th Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. and found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead by the Lake County...
WNDU
Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs
Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Marshall County Prosecutor's Decision Document - Officer-Involved Shooting. Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC.
95.3 MNC
Case against Lake County sheriff will proceed
He wanted the case dismissed, but an appeals court judge in Lake County is allowing a felony case against Lake County sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. to proceed. The court found no reason to through the case out in a three-nothing vote. The case accuses Martinez of resisting law enforcement and...
95.3 MNC
Man set for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide case
A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing charges open murder and felony firearm charges in connection to the shooting of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police say Bridgeman went to a house in the 600 block of Highland Avenue, where James was...
hometownnewsnow.com
Hutchens Found Guilty in New Carlisle Murder
(South Bend, IN) - Guilty was the verdict handed down to 16-year-old Anthony Hutchens of New Carlisle on Thursday afternoon. After many legal road bumps over the past two years, Hutchens was tried and convicted this week in the molestation and death of 6-year-old Grace Ross behind their New Carlisle apartment complex in March of 2021.
