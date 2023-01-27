Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović is trying to focus on his play rather than the constant stream of trade rumors. "I heard the rumors, but I'm trying to stay away from those conversations," Bogdanović said, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "I don't even have any social media like Twitter. I don't read much about that. It's not in my control. It's about the franchises. I'm just going to try and stay focused and play as best I can. Then, we'll see what's going to happen at the end of the trade deadline."

