Related
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors' Frustration Directed at HC Nick Nurse Ahead of Contract Year
Despite being regarded as one of the best head coaches in the NBA, Nick Nurse is reportedly the source of some irritation within the Toronto Raptors amid their ongoing struggles. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, there has been "frustration" within the organization directed toward Nurse at times...

Report: Jazz Eye Equivalent of 1st-Rounder in Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt Trades
The Utah Jazz are reportedly seeking the "equivalent of a first-round pick" to acquire either Malik Beasley or Jarred Vanderbilt in trades, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns have reportedly showed interest in trades for both players, per Scotto, while New York Knicks executive...

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Hornets' Mason Plumlee, Kelly Oubre Jr., Jalen McDaniels
Expect the Charlotte Hornets to be busy before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team is "discussing center Mason Plumlee and forward Kelly Oubre Jr. in trade conversations, sources say." Additionally, Jaden McDaniels "continues to be a name several teams like the...

Jayson Tatum on LeBron James No-Foul Call: 'I Don't Really Know What Happened'
The Boston Celtics needed a little bit of luck to escape Saturday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 125-121 overtime victory, and Jayson Tatum wasn't about to admit he fouled LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation. "The last two minutes and overtime was a blur," Tatum...

NBA Rumors: Bulls, Suns Discussed Jae Crowder for Coby White Trade Entering Deadline
Jae Crowder's exile remains one of the NBA's biggest storyline as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches, and the Chicago Bulls may have some interest in the Phoenix Suns veteran. According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, "The Bulls and Suns have had conversations about a deal involving Coby...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...

Myles Turner 'Off The Trade Block' After Contract Extension, Pacers' Carlisle Says
The Indiana Pacers have no plans to send Myles Turner elsewhere after signing him to a contract extension. "Yes, he's off the trade block," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of the big man, per NBA reporter Marc Stein. The comment comes after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium...

Bulls Rumors: DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević Not Expected to Be Traded
The Chicago Bulls may not even qualify for the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, but they reportedly do not plan to trade any of their Big Three in an effort to either rebuild or shake things up. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported "the current impression of the rival executives...

NBA Rumors: Suns Eye Raptors' OG Anunoby amid Trade Interest from Knicks, More Teams
The Phoenix Suns have joined the pursuit of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The New York Knicks are also interested and are willing to offer multiple fist-round picks for the 25-year-old, per Charania. Ian Begley of SNY previously reported the Knicks had "checked in" on Anunoby's availability in early December and were willing to pay a steep price for him.

Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Out vs. Nets with Ankle, Foot Injuries
Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both listed as out for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Per Brad Turner of the L.A. Times, James will get rest because of left ankle soreness, while Davis is sitting for injury management from the stress reaction in his right foot.

NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans' Devonte' Graham, Jaxson Hayes 'Considered Available'
The New Orleans Pelicans have dropped to 26-25 on the season amidst their eight-game losing streak. They're only 3-11 in the month of January. It wouldn't be shocking if the Pelicans tried to tweak their roster ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline in an effort to right the ship.

NBA Rumors: Heat's Kyle Lowry Subject of Trade Calls from Teams Ahead of Deadline
The Miami Heat are reportedly receiving trade interest in one of their veteran starters. Matt Moore of Action Network reports that point guard Kyle Lowry has been the subject of calls from other teams as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches. "Some recent reporting out of Miami has suggested that...

Woj: Nets Seeking Frontcourt Reinforcements at NBA Trade Deadline Behind Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton is in the midst of a breakout campaign, but the Nets lack depth in the frontcourt and suffer when he's on the bench. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday's episode of NBA Countdown that the Nets will be looking to add a backup big man prior to this year's trade deadline on Feb. 9.

Knicks' Julius Randle Catches Heat on Twitter for Shaky Outing in Loss to Nets
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle had a few recent outings that made it appear he was worthy of an All-Star selection, but he couldn't sustain that level of play in Saturday's rivalry game against the Brooklyn Nets. Randle finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the...

Mavericks Rumors: Dallas Open to Trading Anyone Not Named Luka Dončić for Star Player
The Dallas Mavericks are desperate to find a star player to pair with Luka Dončić, so much so that the team is reportedly making almost everyone on the roster available prior to the Feb. 9 trade deadline. According to Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, the Mavs...

Bojan Bogdanović Responds to Pistons Trade Rumors: 'It's Not in My Control'
Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović is trying to focus on his play rather than the constant stream of trade rumors. "I heard the rumors, but I'm trying to stay away from those conversations," Bogdanović said, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "I don't even have any social media like Twitter. I don't read much about that. It's not in my control. It's about the franchises. I'm just going to try and stay focused and play as best I can. Then, we'll see what's going to happen at the end of the trade deadline."

Kevin Durant Calls Out Montrezl Harrell for Nic Claxton Remark: 'You're Not That Guy'
Kevin Durant didn't appreciate Philadelphia 76ers backup center Montrezl Harrell dismissing Nic Claxton's importance to the Brooklyn Nets. On the latest episode of The ETCs Podcast, Durant was upset Harrell refused to acknowledge Claxton is having a good season. "Come on, Montrezl, you was talking crazy. … You not like...

NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks Won't 'Dump' John Collins amid Jazz Buzz; Deal 'Unlikely'
John Collins could remain with the Atlanta Hawks through the Feb. 9 trade deadline despite frequently being mentioned in trade rumors. Hawks president of basketball operations Landry Fields "has made clear to rival executives that the team views Collins as a valued asset, not one the franchise will simply dump in any form," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Allow Bucks to Speak with Jae Crowder amid Heat, Hawks Buzz
With less than two weeks to go before the NBA trade deadline, the Jae Crowder talks are starting to heat up. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks have received permission from the Phoenix Suns to meet with Crowder. Charania noted the Miami Heat are among...
