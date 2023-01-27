ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Raptors' Frustration Directed at HC Nick Nurse Ahead of Contract Year

Despite being regarded as one of the best head coaches in the NBA, Nick Nurse is reportedly the source of some irritation within the Toronto Raptors amid their ongoing struggles. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, there has been "frustration" within the organization directed toward Nurse at times...
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Suns Eye Raptors' OG Anunoby amid Trade Interest from Knicks, More Teams

The Phoenix Suns have joined the pursuit of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The New York Knicks are also interested and are willing to offer multiple fist-round picks for the 25-year-old, per Charania. Ian Begley of SNY previously reported the Knicks had "checked in" on Anunoby's availability in early December and were willing to pay a steep price for him.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Bojan Bogdanović Responds to Pistons Trade Rumors: 'It's Not in My Control'

Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović is trying to focus on his play rather than the constant stream of trade rumors. "I heard the rumors, but I'm trying to stay away from those conversations," Bogdanović said, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "I don't even have any social media like Twitter. I don't read much about that. It's not in my control. It's about the franchises. I'm just going to try and stay focused and play as best I can. Then, we'll see what's going to happen at the end of the trade deadline."
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks Won't 'Dump' John Collins amid Jazz Buzz; Deal 'Unlikely'

John Collins could remain with the Atlanta Hawks through the Feb. 9 trade deadline despite frequently being mentioned in trade rumors. Hawks president of basketball operations Landry Fields "has made clear to rival executives that the team views Collins as a valued asset, not one the franchise will simply dump in any form," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
ATLANTA, GA

