Memphis, TN

6th Memphis officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols arrest

WASHINGTON (TND) — A sixth officer with the Memphis Police Department involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest has been relieved of his duties, Memphis police Maj. Karen Rudolph announced on Monday. Rudolph identified him as Preston Hemphill. She did not disclose Hemphill's role in the arrest. Rudolph said information...
