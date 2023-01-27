The injury news is piling up early for the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC Championship Game matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. After catching a pass late in the first quarter, WR Kadarius Toney planted his left leg and fell to the ground awkwardly. He’d hobble to the sideline following the play, where he’d speak with a few different members of the training staff. He spent the remainder of the drive in the blue medical tent before eventually leaving the field and heading to the locker room.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO