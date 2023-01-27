Protesters across the US were preparing to march and rally on Saturday, one day after the release of video showing the horrific police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. The graphic video of police striking the Black man who later died earlier this month drew outrage from across the country. Protests began forming Friday night, with people in several cities taking to the streets and raising signs bearing Nichols' name.

MEMPHIS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO