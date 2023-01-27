ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told

A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
DUXBURY, MA
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
smithmountainlake.com

Man throws Molotov cocktail at synagogue in arson attempt, police say

A man threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue in an arson attempt on Sunday morning, police and the synagogue said. The suspect lit and threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of Temple Ner Tamid around 3 a.m. and fled the scene, Bloomfield police said in a news release. The bottle broke, but did not cause any damage to the building, police said.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
smithmountainlake.com

Police search around-the-clock for suspect in brutal kidnapping

A sweeping multi-day manhunt continues for a suspect accused of brutally beating and kidnapping a woman in Oregon who remains in critical condition, according to police. CNN correspondent Lucy Kafanov reports. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. An 'extremely dangerous' kidnapping suspect has evaded capture for nearly a week, prompting police to call...
OREGON STATE
smithmountainlake.com

Go inside Pakistan mosque following suspected suicide attack

A blast inside a mosque in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar has left at least 34 people dead and over 120 injured, according to Shafiullah Khan, the deputy commissioner in Peshawar. CNN's Ivan Watson reports. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Pakistani Taliban claims responsibility for mosque blast that killed more than 40...

Comments / 0

Community Policy