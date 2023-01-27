Read full article on original website
Related
Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told
A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
U.S. arms left in Afghanistan are turning up in a different conflict
SRINAGAR, India — Weapons left behind by U.S. forces during the withdrawal from Afghanistan are surfacing in another conflict, further arming militants in the disputed South Asian region of Kashmir in what experts say could be just the start of the weapons’ global journey. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir...
smithmountainlake.com
Man throws Molotov cocktail at synagogue in arson attempt, police say
A man threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue in an arson attempt on Sunday morning, police and the synagogue said. The suspect lit and threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of Temple Ner Tamid around 3 a.m. and fled the scene, Bloomfield police said in a news release. The bottle broke, but did not cause any damage to the building, police said.
smithmountainlake.com
Police search around-the-clock for suspect in brutal kidnapping
A sweeping multi-day manhunt continues for a suspect accused of brutally beating and kidnapping a woman in Oregon who remains in critical condition, according to police. CNN correspondent Lucy Kafanov reports. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. An 'extremely dangerous' kidnapping suspect has evaded capture for nearly a week, prompting police to call...
smithmountainlake.com
Go inside Pakistan mosque following suspected suicide attack
A blast inside a mosque in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar has left at least 34 people dead and over 120 injured, according to Shafiullah Khan, the deputy commissioner in Peshawar. CNN's Ivan Watson reports. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Pakistani Taliban claims responsibility for mosque blast that killed more than 40...
smithmountainlake.com
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro applies for six-month US tourist visa
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is seeking a six-month tourist visa to remain in the United States, the law firm representing Bolsonaro confirmed to CNN Brasil on Monday. The request was filed on Friday, January 27, AG Immigration told CNN Brasil, and comes amid reports that he arrived to the...
Comments / 0