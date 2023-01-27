ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Dame Esther Rantzen diagnosed with lung cancer

Dame Esther Rantzen has said she is remaining "optimistic" after revealing she has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The 82-year-old broadcaster, long-time activist and founder of charities Childline and The Silver Line, confirmed the news on Sunday. Dame Esther said in a statement to the PA news agency: "In the...
One in five think we share home with ghost as study shows most haunted cities

A new study has revealed the most haunted places in the UK as more people claim to be sharing their homes with ghosts. Following the launch of Netflix’s supernatural fantasy series Lockwood & Co., research has been commissioned to better understand Britain’s relationship with the paranormal, and found that one in five people claim to share their home with a ghost.
Warning to parents about 'Prime Hydration' drink

A nutritionist has warned parents about the new Prime Energy drinks that are being snapped up by kids across the UK. The drink has been created by YouTube personalities Logan Paul and KSI, and has become a viral trend with shops selling out in minutes. Footage has been shared on social media of scrum-like scenes at supermarket checkouts as customers desperately try to get their hands on the coveted drink.

