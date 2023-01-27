The Kirkwood School District recently introduced a new tool to help administrators gather data when families choose to transfer out of the district. Launched in the summer of 2022, the survey asks parents why they chose to leave and what highlights or concerns they had during their time with the district. Surveys were issued to those who left after the 2020-2021 school year and the 2021-2022 school year, with plans to continue the trend for every academic year going forward.

