Chamber Extends Award Nomination Deadline To Jan. 31
The Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce has extended the deadline to make a nomination for the Heart of the Community awards to Tuesday, Jan. 31. To nominate a business that has made a positive impact in the Webster Groves, Shrewsbury or Rock Hill area, or an individual who has gone above and beyond to make a difference in one of these communities, visit webstershrewsburychamber.com/heart-of-the-community-awards.
Kindergarten Registration For Kirkwood/WG School Districts
Calling all 2036 graduates — the Kirkwood and Webster Groves school districts have opened kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year. Students must be five years old before Aug. 1, 2023, to enter kindergarten for the school year. Kirkwood. To register, visit kirkwoodschools.org/register. Registration using a smartphone is not...
New Principal Approved For Kirkwood High School
The Kirkwood School District Board of Education on Monday approved the hiring of Seth Harrell as the new principal of Kirkwood High School, effective July 1, 2023. Harrell is currently the principal of Jackson High School, located in southeastern Missouri, where he has served since 2016. During his time at Jackson High School, Harrell helped foster the school community through several significant changes including changes to the school population, updates to scheduling models and a modification in grading systems. He also managed the high school during significant construction on the campus for a major addition.
City Partners To Appoint More Women To Boards & Commissions
The city of Webster Groves is partnering with United WE to increase the number of women serving on local boards and commissions. Started in 2014, the organization’s Appointments Project has helped facilitate the appointment of more than 180 women on boards and commissions. “Our partnership with United WE and...
Webster Man Launches Classic Movie Series
St. Louis has theaters where moviegoers can experience arthouse films, yet there aren’t many places regularly playing classic movies. Webster Groves resident Mark Zimmermann is hoping to change that. “I think you can tell a lot about people by their three favorite movies,” he said, citing three of his...
Survey Asks Parents Why They Left District
The Kirkwood School District recently introduced a new tool to help administrators gather data when families choose to transfer out of the district. Launched in the summer of 2022, the survey asks parents why they chose to leave and what highlights or concerns they had during their time with the district. Surveys were issued to those who left after the 2020-2021 school year and the 2021-2022 school year, with plans to continue the trend for every academic year going forward.
Claims Support Of Vouchers A Conflict Of Interest
In the Jan. 20 edition of the Times, John Hickey of Webster Groves opined that Justin Hauke, who is running for the Webster Groves School District Board of Education, supports private school vouchers. We are a country dedicated to the freedom of speech, so all we can do is point...
Happy New Year!
When I was a kid, every New Year’s Eve my parents would throw a big party. I always loved to be in the kitchen “helping” my mom and grandma make appetizer after appetizer, preparing for the evening. It was of high importance to me to make sure the appetizers I liked were up to my taste standards, so of course, some sampling was in order.
Area Crime Reports – Published January 27, 2023
• On Jan. 18 at 4:43 p.m., a stolen vehicle was discovered at West County Center. The driver was taken into custody and released to Shrewsbury police on an active warrant. • On Jan. 22, officers responded to a delayed report of larceny at West County Center. • On Jan....
Board Tables Multi-Family Zoning Discussion
After hearing feedback from several residents, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen voted on Jan. 23 to table a zoning amendment that would allow apartments and condos in the city. Des Peres currently does not permit multi-family dwellings such as apartment buildings. The amendment, recommended by the planning and zoning commission, would allow for multi-family developments in certain commercially zoned areas west of Ballas Road, with certain limitations.
“Slanderous” Attack On School Board Candidate
Local school board elections should foster honest debate and a robust exchange of ideas so the community can elect highly qualified school board members. In a venomous letter to the Webster-Kirkwood Times last week, John Hickey attempts to shut down such debate by using politicized, incendiary rhetoric and demonizing tactics. His obvious goal is to promote and spread false narratives to tear down a fellow member of the Webster Groves School District community.
“A Clear Disconnect”
I am very disappointed with the Webster Groves city administrator. I recently called the office and asked to be called back ... multiple times. I have never had this issue with city hall in the past. Why do we continue to allow a non-responsive “public servant” to remain in office? Webster Groves City Hall is clearly not interested in citizen concerns — there is a clear disconnect.
City Works To Accommodate Rec Marijuana
Following the passage of Missouri Amendment 3 in November, the Kirkwood City Council is making plans to amend the city’s zoning code to accommodate recreational marijuana dispensaries. The amendments were introduced during a public hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19. Jonathan Raiche, Kirkwood’s planning and development services director, recommended that...
