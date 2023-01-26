Read full article on original website
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
Tudor pendant linked to Henry VIII among new finds
A Tudor gold pendant linked with Henry VIII is one of thousands of treasures discovered by metal detectorists unveiled at the British Museum. The heart-shaped pendant and chain, found in Warwickshire, features Tudor roses and a pomegranate bush. The reverse shows 'H' and 'K' letters, thought to reference Henry VIII...
Strikes Update: How Wednesday 1 February’s walkouts will affect you
It already has a nickname: Walkout Wednesday. Hardly a term of endearment but a reflection of just how widespread the disruption will be. In fact, it's probably going to have the greatest impact of any strike day so far, because thousands of schools will be closed with parents stuck at home reliving the joys of working from home whilst trying to help their offspring to learn something.
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
Three arrested after more than 5,000 cannabis plants found in raid
Three men have been arrested after police uncovered one of Lincolnshire's biggest ever cannabis farms. Lincolnshire Police said between 5,000 and 6,000 plants were found across 49 rooms at the Old Kings Head Tyre Factory, in Station Road in Boston, on Tuesday morning. The men, aged 28, 38, and 42,...
Vistara: Italian woman 'punched and spat' on India flight
The crew of an Indian airline tied an Italian woman to her seat during a flight after she allegedly punched one member of staff and spat on another. The woman, who was travelling on a Vistara flight from Abu Dhabi, was arrested in Mumbai on Monday and later released on police bail.
Liam Taylor: Knife-crime murder that ripped a family apart
"They wake up every morning and they breathe. They breathe but they're not surviving - they're not really living." This is how Julie Taylor describes the devastating effect of her grandson's murder. Three years on from the senseless killing, Mrs Taylor talks because the rest of the family is still...
Teacher accused of Edinburgh abuse charged with indecent assault
A former teacher accused by BBC presenter Nicky Campbell and others of abuse at schools in Edinburgh has appeared in court in South Africa. The 83-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with committing an indecent act with a minor, and indecent assault at a boys primary school in Cape Town in 1988.
Hillsborough disaster: Families profoundly failed, say police
Police forces have apologised for "profound failings" which have "continued to blight" relatives of victims of the Hillsborough disaster. On behalf of all 43 forces, police chiefs have promised "cultural change". They admitted "policing got it badly wrong" in the aftermath of the fatal stadium crush and said a range...
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
Woman died after walking out of Priory Hospital Arnold
Police are investigating the death of patient who was able to walk out of a mental health unit on Christmas Day. Helen Tarry's body was discovered on farmland on Boxing Day morning, a short distance from the Priory Hospital Arnold, Nottinghamshire, where she was being treated on a secure ward.
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
Retired vicar banned over 'virulently antisemitic' posts
A Church of England priest who shared "virulently antisemitic" material has been barred from ministry for 12 years. The Reverend Dr Stephen Sizer, 69, was found by a church tribunal to have engaged in conduct "unbecoming to the office and work of a clerk in Holy Orders". The Archbishop of...
Laura Winham: Gas worker could hold key over flat death, say police
An inquest hearing into the death of a woman found three years after she was last seen has been told investigators are looking for a gas engineer who went to her home. Laura Winham's body was found in social housing in Woking, Surrey, in May 2021. She is thought to...
School strikes: Expense and workloads driving teachers out of job
Teachers striking have said the cost of living and heavy workloads are driving them out of the job they love. Tomi Rowlands has decided to leave his teaching post and said some colleagues were using food banks to get by. He is one of thousands of members of the National...
Police hunt Wakefield gang who smashed house and car windows
CCTV images have been released by detectives hunting a gang of armed men who attacked a house and two cars with golf clubs. The pictures show three hooded men outside a property in Noble Road, Wakefield, on 27 January. West Yorkshire Police said the gang smashed the windows of a...
'Notes were missing' before Cheltenham woman took own life
A young woman took her own life in a secure psychiatric unit using a method she had previously attempted at another facility, an inquest has heard. Laura Davis, 22, from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, died at Arbury Court in Warrington on 20 February, 2017. Prior to entering Arbury Court, Ms Davis...
Dominic Raab: Third senior civil servant gives evidence to bullying probe
At least three senior civil servants who worked with Dominic Raab have given evidence to the inquiry into his behaviour. The BBC has been told one is Sir Philip Rycroft, who ran the Department for Exiting the European Union when Mr Raab was Brexit Secretary. Another, the BBC understands, is...
