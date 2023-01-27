ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
montanarightnow.com

Poor road conditions have part of I-15 closed in Montana Sunday

DILLON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting I-15 from around Butte to the Montana/Idaho state line is closed. Blowing snow, reduced visibility and scattered snow and ice are being reported on the interstate. In Idaho, I-15 is closed from mile marker 196 to mile marker 167 in...
montanarightnow.com

CHEF'STORE opens 3rd Montana location in Helena

Helena's newest retailer opens its doors to the public Saturday. US Foods CHEF'STORE, a national chain of warehouse grocery stores, picked Helena for its 87th location and third in the Treasure State. "We've done well in Missoula, Kalispell, these mid-tier cities," US Foods Vice President of Retail Support Stan Walker...
montanarightnow.com

Montana man gets 10 years for faking COVID, missing court

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who is serving a 23-year prison sentence for defrauding two elderly Butte residents had another 10 years added to his term this week for lying when he said he missed a court hearing because he had COVID-19. The Butte man was sentenced in March 2022 for violating his probation for his 2015 and 2017 convictions for stealing from two people. He had been given suspended sentences for both crimes, but he never paid restitution.
