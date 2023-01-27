Read full article on original website
'Can’t wait to be a part of it': Carroll football hires Mitch Malot to coach offensive line
HELENA — Mitch Malot was nearly finished packing for the 30-hour or so drive to Iowa where he would join NCAA Division III Luther College’s coaching staff. Instead, Malot chopped that journey in half, getting a call from Carroll to become the Saints’ new offensive line coach.
Poor road conditions have part of I-15 closed in Montana Sunday
DILLON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting I-15 from around Butte to the Montana/Idaho state line is closed. Blowing snow, reduced visibility and scattered snow and ice are being reported on the interstate. In Idaho, I-15 is closed from mile marker 196 to mile marker 167 in...
CHEF'STORE opens 3rd Montana location in Helena
Helena's newest retailer opens its doors to the public Saturday. US Foods CHEF'STORE, a national chain of warehouse grocery stores, picked Helena for its 87th location and third in the Treasure State. "We've done well in Missoula, Kalispell, these mid-tier cities," US Foods Vice President of Retail Support Stan Walker...
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
Montana man gets 10 years for faking COVID, missing court
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who is serving a 23-year prison sentence for defrauding two elderly Butte residents had another 10 years added to his term this week for lying when he said he missed a court hearing because he had COVID-19. The Butte man was sentenced in March 2022 for violating his probation for his 2015 and 2017 convictions for stealing from two people. He had been given suspended sentences for both crimes, but he never paid restitution.
