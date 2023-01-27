Granby’s Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jordan Grossman has been appointed the new superintendent for the Canton Public Schools, and will begin there over the summer. Grossman has served as Granby’s superintendent since 2020. In a letter to parents, Grossman said, “The decision to leave the Granby community came after a great deal of reflection with my family and did not come easily. It has been a professional honor to serve the Granby community as your Superintendent of Schools the past three years. I am grateful for the relationships I have formed and very proud of the work we accomplished during my tenure.

CANTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO