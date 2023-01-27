Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in BostonTed RiversBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
Related
merrimackathletics.com
Women's Tennis Drops Matchup With Quinnipiac
NEW HAVEN, CONN - The women's tennis team geared up for battle this weekend, getting ready for a double header the first weekend back. After hours of battle, the Warriors suffered a 4-3 loss but is looking forward to getting another chance at victory at Dartmouth College on Sunday, 1/29.
theuconnblog.com
Photo gallery: Villanova Wildcats @ UConn Huskies women’s basketball - 1/29/23
Aubrey Griffin had 19 points while Dorka Juhász had 16 to lead the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team to a 63-58 win over the Villanova Wildcats at the XL Center in Hartford, CT on Sunday afternoon. Photo ©: Ian Bethune.
merrimackathletics.com
Women's Basketball Bested By Fairleigh Dickinson
Hackensack, NJ. – The Merrimack College women's basketball lost to the Fairleigh Dickinson University Knights Saturday afternoon 74-53. Amaya Staton led the Warriors in points with 16, as well as rebounds with 11. The Essentials. Score: Merrimack 53, Fairleigh Dickinson University 74. Records: Merrimack (5-14, 3-5 NEC) | Fairleigh...
theuconnblog.com
No. 12 UConn men’s hockey loses CT Ice final to No. 3 Quinnipiac
UConn men’s hockey was 20 minutes away from its first trophy since 2016 but came up short against No. 3 Quinnipiac in the title game at M&T Bank Arena, the Bobcats’ home, on Saturday night. Quinnipiac led after 20 minutes and for most of the second period but...
New Britain Herald
Bristol native Donovan Clingan’s desire to be great helping UConn get back to the top
STORRS — The Jonathan Husky logo lies centered on UConn’s two-toned court and stares up at a constant reminder of why the University of Connecticut was once known as the basketball capital of the world. Fifteen Championship banners — 11 for the women and four for the men...
merrimackathletics.com
Brar's Two Goals Highlight Men's Hockey's Win over Vermont
The Merrimack men's hockey team turned around a first period deficit with a three goal second period as they battled past the Vermont Catamounts on Friday night. Records: #16/17 Merrimack (16-9-1, 11-5-0) | Vermont: (8-14-3, 3-11-1) The Warriors jumped out to the lead early when Mick Messner would jump on...
Eyewitness News
FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY HIGHLIGHTS
Watch the highlights from our Friday Night Frenzy sportscast!. The Wilby Wildcats take on the Holy Cross Crusaders. Here are the Game of the Week nominees for the week of Jan. 22. Vote here: https://www.wfsb.com/game-of-the-week/. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Hale Ray Vs. Cromwell Farmington Vs. Berlin Windsor Vs. NW Catholic. Updated:...
darientimes.com
UConn football gets commitment from Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year John Neider
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn football program has secured the Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Law's John Neider, this year's player of the year and the New Haven Register First Team All-State quarterback, announced on Friday that he will be joining his predecessor, running back Victor Rosa of Bristol Central, in the UConn locker room next fall.
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern’s Tony Floyd achieves 600th career win
When Tony Floyd was hired by Bristol Eastern in 1979, neither him nor anyone else could have imagined the career he would go on to have. Within four years, Floyd raised his first state championship banner and now 43 seasons later he is still adding to his incredible career. Last...
NBC Connecticut
Young Boy Falls Several Feet Off Ski Sundown Ski Lift
A young boy was rushed to the hospital after falling several feet off a ski lift Sunday afternoon. It happened during the midafternoon hours on the Bunny Hill at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Officials say the boy, who is about 6 years old, fell roughly 15 feet and had...
Connecticut officials react to video of Tyre Nichols beating
Connecticut officials have weighed in since the release of the Tyre Nichols police body cam footage on Friday. Governor Lamont in a statement says “Tyre Nichols should be alive today. His life matters, and my heart breaks for his family,
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Tom Goldenberg running for New Haven mayor
(WTNH) – We continue our look at the 2023 city and town municipal races across Connecticut. Last week we had the mayor of New Haven and now we are speaking to one of his challengers. Tom Goldenberg is taking on Mayor Justin Elicker. Watch the video above for the...
fox61.com
'Indecent' the play performing at Connecticut playhouse
"Indecent" is a play within a play, performing at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Actors Alexander Sovronsky and Daniel Zimberg visit FOX61 to share details.
Cox Case Echoes Found In Nichols’ Death
A dozen Black community leaders, politicians, and pastors gathered in Newhallville to mourn the latest nation-shaking episode of police brutality — and to draw a connection between the arrests of five Memphis cops for the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, and the arrests of five New Haven cops for the mishandling of Richard “Randy” Cox.
Cop Charged In Memphis Beating Death Played Football At Bloomfield High School
A former Connecticut high school football player has been identified as one of the five Memphis Police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 7. Officer Desmond Mills Jr. lived in Hartford County and graduated from Bloomfield High School where he...
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
granbydrummer.com
Supt. Grossman resigns; returns to Canton
Granby’s Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jordan Grossman has been appointed the new superintendent for the Canton Public Schools, and will begin there over the summer. Grossman has served as Granby’s superintendent since 2020. In a letter to parents, Grossman said, “The decision to leave the Granby community came after a great deal of reflection with my family and did not come easily. It has been a professional honor to serve the Granby community as your Superintendent of Schools the past three years. I am grateful for the relationships I have formed and very proud of the work we accomplished during my tenure.
PROUD Academy Comes Out For New School
The nation’s first Black openly gay state official met the organizers of what hopes to become the first LGBTQ-centered private school in Connecticut — and one of only a handful in the country. Their message about being “firsts” in an era of anti-gay backlash was identical and impassioned:...
darientimes.com
Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here
Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
News 12
Memphis officer charged in beating death of Tyre Nichols attended school in Hartford
New body cam video has been released showing the moments Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by police during a traffic stop. He died three days later. One of the five former Memphis police officers charged in Nichols' death has ties to Connecticut. In the video, officers can be seen stopping...
Comments / 0