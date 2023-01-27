ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

merrimackathletics.com

Women's Tennis Drops Matchup With Quinnipiac

NEW HAVEN, CONN - The women's tennis team geared up for battle this weekend, getting ready for a double header the first weekend back. After hours of battle, the Warriors suffered a 4-3 loss but is looking forward to getting another chance at victory at Dartmouth College on Sunday, 1/29.
HAMDEN, CT
merrimackathletics.com

Women's Basketball Bested By Fairleigh Dickinson

Hackensack, NJ. – The Merrimack College women's basketball lost to the Fairleigh Dickinson University Knights Saturday afternoon 74-53. Amaya Staton led the Warriors in points with 16, as well as rebounds with 11. The Essentials. Score: Merrimack 53, Fairleigh Dickinson University 74. Records: Merrimack (5-14, 3-5 NEC) | Fairleigh...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
theuconnblog.com

No. 12 UConn men’s hockey loses CT Ice final to No. 3 Quinnipiac

UConn men’s hockey was 20 minutes away from its first trophy since 2016 but came up short against No. 3 Quinnipiac in the title game at M&T Bank Arena, the Bobcats’ home, on Saturday night. Quinnipiac led after 20 minutes and for most of the second period but...
HAMDEN, CT
merrimackathletics.com

Brar's Two Goals Highlight Men's Hockey's Win over Vermont

The Merrimack men's hockey team turned around a first period deficit with a three goal second period as they battled past the Vermont Catamounts on Friday night. Records: #16/17 Merrimack (16-9-1, 11-5-0) | Vermont: (8-14-3, 3-11-1) The Warriors jumped out to the lead early when Mick Messner would jump on...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Eyewitness News

FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY HIGHLIGHTS

Watch the highlights from our Friday Night Frenzy sportscast!. The Wilby Wildcats take on the Holy Cross Crusaders. Here are the Game of the Week nominees for the week of Jan. 22. Vote here: https://www.wfsb.com/game-of-the-week/. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Hale Ray Vs. Cromwell Farmington Vs. Berlin Windsor Vs. NW Catholic. Updated:...
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

UConn football gets commitment from Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year John Neider

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn football program has secured the Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Law's John Neider, this year's player of the year and the New Haven Register First Team All-State quarterback, announced on Friday that he will be joining his predecessor, running back Victor Rosa of Bristol Central, in the UConn locker room next fall.
MILFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Eastern’s Tony Floyd achieves 600th career win

When Tony Floyd was hired by Bristol Eastern in 1979, neither him nor anyone else could have imagined the career he would go on to have. Within four years, Floyd raised his first state championship banner and now 43 seasons later he is still adding to his incredible career. Last...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Young Boy Falls Several Feet Off Ski Sundown Ski Lift

A young boy was rushed to the hospital after falling several feet off a ski lift Sunday afternoon. It happened during the midafternoon hours on the Bunny Hill at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Officials say the boy, who is about 6 years old, fell roughly 15 feet and had...
NEW HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Cox Case Echoes Found In Nichols’ Death

A dozen Black community leaders, politicians, and pastors gathered in Newhallville to mourn the latest nation-shaking episode of police brutality — and to draw a connection between the arrests of five Memphis cops for the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, and the arrests of five New Haven cops for the mishandling of Richard ​“Randy” Cox.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
CONNECTICUT STATE
granbydrummer.com

Supt. Grossman resigns; returns to Canton

Granby’s Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jordan Grossman has been appointed the new superintendent for the Canton Public Schools, and will begin there over the summer. Grossman has served as Granby’s superintendent since 2020. In a letter to parents, Grossman said, “The decision to leave the Granby community came after a great deal of reflection with my family and did not come easily. It has been a professional honor to serve the Granby community as your Superintendent of Schools the past three years. I am grateful for the relationships I have formed and very proud of the work we accomplished during my tenure.
CANTON, CT
New Haven Independent

PROUD Academy Comes Out For New School

The nation’s first Black openly gay state official met the organizers of what hopes to become the first LGBTQ-centered private school in Connecticut — and one of only a handful in the country. Their message about being ​“firsts” in an era of anti-gay backlash was identical and impassioned:...
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here

Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
CONNECTICUT STATE

