Butte, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Poor road conditions have part of I-15 closed in Montana Sunday

DILLON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting I-15 from around Butte to the Montana/Idaho state line is closed. Blowing snow, reduced visibility and scattered snow and ice are being reported on the interstate. In Idaho, I-15 is closed from mile marker 196 to mile marker 167 in...
MONTANA STATE
Homicide being investigated at Montana State Prison

DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) — A Montana State Prison inmate has died in a suspected homicide, which is being investigated by the Department of Corrections and the Powell County Sheriff's Office. Todd C. Fisher, 49, of Glendive, died on Sunday at the prison in Deer Lodge, officials said. Fisher...
DEER LODGE, MT

