Sankofa is a word that originates among the Akan people, who historically migrated from Ghana and now make up the largest ethnic group on the Ivory Coast. While its literal translation is "to retrieve," the word carries a message from an Akan proverb: Se wo were fi na wosankofa a yenkyi: “It is not taboo to go back and fetch what you forgot.”

