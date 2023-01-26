Read full article on original website
U.S. execs sound a note of caution even as earnings outstrip estimates
CHICAGO/DETROIT (Reuters) -The companies that produce goods at the heart of the U.S. consumer economy - SUVs, washing machines, heavy equipment and hamburgers - kept rolling along at the end of 2022. But corporate executives on conference calls were guarded in their comments on Tuesday, noting solid demand while simultaneously...
McDonald's sales, profit top estimates as inflation persists
(Reuters) -Higher menu prices and customer visits boosted McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) quarterly profit and sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, but shares fell when the burger chain warned inflation will weigh on margins in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.6% to $263.84 in U.S. trading, after...
Spotify stock gains 10% on rising number of monthly active users, margin beat
© Reuters. Spotify (SPOT) stock gains 7% on rising number of monthly active users, margin beat. Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) are trading approximately 10% higher in pre-open Tuesday after the audio streaming giant offered an upbeat forecast for this quarter. For its fourth quarter, Spotify reported a loss per...
Our 3-Part Strategy for 20%+ Dividend Growth in 2023
If 2022 taught us anything, it’s that we need to swing our portfolios away from this:. We’re Fading “Cardiac” Share-Price Action Like This. That’s the chart of “America’s ticker”—the SPDR® S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY)—last year. I call SPY “America’s ticker” because it’s by far the most popular way to track the S&P 500.
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend. After establishing support at $1.08, bullish dominance prevails in the ADA market. A recent study indicates that the DOGE market is gloomy. Indicators suggest that the ADA price rise is coming to an end. Over the last 24...
LUNC Price Nosedives Amid Token Burning Strategy to Boost Demand
LUNC Price Nosedives Amid Token Burning Strategy to Boost Demand. Terra Classic Community burns 210 million LUNC tokens to boost demand. Throughout the last day, the price of LUNC has ranged from $0.0001625 to $0.0001712. Indicators reveal that the market is approaching oversold territory. In an effort to reduce the...
Norway wealth fund posts record $164 billion loss
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, posted a record loss of 1.64 trillion crowns ($164.4 billion) for 2022, bringing to an end a three-year run of soaring profits as stocks and bonds were hit by the Ukraine war and inflation. The previous largest loss...
ETH Price Is Expected To Drop Further Heading Into February
© Reuters ETH Price Is Expected To Drop Further Heading Into February. ETH is currently trading hands at $1,571.66 after a 3.14% drop in price. The altcoin recently broke below a major bullish trendline. The crucial price point for ETH currently stands at $1,600. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market...
Alameda Research Sues Voyager Digital, Seeks to Recover $446 Million in Crypto Paid to the Lender
Alameda Research, the sister company of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has filed a lawsuit against bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital to reclaim $446 million in loan repayments. Alameda Research Sues Voyager for $446 Million. In a court filing dated January 30th, Alameda Research is looking to retrieve up to...
U.S. Dollar Poised for a Run
This week has all the makings of being vital for the coming weeks and months, with the most important publications for the market in focus. The week’s main event will undoubtedly be the Fed's interest rate decision. More specifically, the comments on the decision and the press conference will follow, where investors and traders will look for answers on when the Fed will stop raising rates.
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days. APT is currently trading at $16.74 after a 9.50% drop in price. Aptos has been testing the resistance level at $20.5116. The next target for APT’s price will likely be the support level at $14.74. One of the cryptocurrencies...
EUR/USD Tests 1.0800 as Fed, ECB Take Center Stage
The EUR/USD pair trades slightly lower for a fourth consecutive day on Tuesday despite growth data from the Eurozone coming better than expected as market sentiment remains cautious ahead of the central banks' meetings this week. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD pair is trading at the 1.0835 level,...
Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?
© Reuters. Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the...
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price is down 1.83% over the last 24 hours. The altcoin’s price is looking to retest the resistance level at $0.3888. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will rise in the coming 24-48 hours. Cardano...
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone. According to Gary Cordone, New York organizations are coming for crypto. These companies are allegedly devoting large amounts of resources to their operations. Cordone emphasizes the importance of collaboration and networking. Gary Cordone, the CEO of the Florida Blockchain Business Association...
Technicals Suggest DOGE’s Price May Continue Its 24-Hour Rally
Technicals Suggest DOGE’s Price May Continue Its 24-Hour Rally. DOGE has broken away from the market and posted 24-hour gains. The meme coin has also strengthened against the two crypto market leaders. Technical indicators suggest that DOGE’s price will continue to rise in the next 24 hours. The...
BTC’s Price Spiked to Major Resistance Level in Last 24 Hours
© Reuters. BTC’s Price Spiked to Major Resistance Level in Last 24 Hours. BTC is currently worth about $23,687.99 after a 2.03% increase in price. The market leader’s price is currently trading at the $23,900 resistance level. Technical indicators on BTC’s daily chart suggest that BTC’s price...
Nobel Economist Krugman Says Markets Too Confident Inflation Is Over
(Bloomberg) -- Nobel laureate Paul Krugman said he’s concerned investors have put inflation risk in the rear-view mirror too soon, and that easing financial conditions could spark it again. “I’m a little worried that the markets may be getting ahead of themselves,” Krugman said Monday on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance...
How to Store Your Crypto – 6 Alternatives to Cryptocurrency Exchanges
How to Store Your Crypto – 6 Alternatives to Cryptocurrency Exchanges. Users are leaving centralized exchanges as increased scrutiny highlights issues with reserves. Secure ways of storing crypto include self-custodial wallets and regulated crypto custodians. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, and different users will have different needs in custody.
China's 2022 fiscal revenue growth skids as COVID jolts economy
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenue rose 0.6% in 2022 from a year earlier, slowing sharply from a 10.7% increase in 2021 due to huge tax rebates for businesses to support the COVID-ravaged economy, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday. Fiscal revenues totalled 20.37 trillion yuan ($3.02 trillion)...
