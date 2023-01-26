Morning: Cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Light snow showers. High 31. Tonight: Light snow. Low 18. Tomorrow: Light lake effect. High 23. Low 9. Starting off dry this Monday morning with a few icy spots on the roads. Light snow picks up light morning as a weak disturbance moves through. The light snow will continue overnight and turn into lake effect snow through tomorrow afternoon. A general trace to 3 inches can be expected throughout both today and tomorrow, so road issues shouldn't be a problem.

1 DAY AGO