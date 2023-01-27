Read full article on original website
Royal Rumble Discussion Post: 01.28.23
Matches – Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss – Raw Women’s Championship.
Lola Vice Makes NXT Level Up Debut, Dani Palmer Gets First WWE Win
On the Jan. 27 episode of NXT Level Up, Dani Palmer took on Lola Vice. This was Vice’s first televised match and in turn, it ended up being Palmer’s first victory. Vice was signed with WWE after last year’s WrestleMania tryouts. She worked on some NXT Live shows prior to this debut match. As for Palmer, she debuted on NXT Level Up back in November in a losing effort against Thea Hail. She appeared in the New Year’s Evil Battle Royal but has not had a singles match on NXT.
Rhea Ripley Wins 2023 Royal Rumble From Number One
The winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble is Rhea Ripley and she will be heading to headline WrestleMania 39. She entered the Rumble match at the number one position and with her win, she is one of only four people who have won the Rumble from the number one spot. Ripley last eliminated Liv Morgan who she started the match with in the number two position.
