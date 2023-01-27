On the Jan. 27 episode of NXT Level Up, Dani Palmer took on Lola Vice. This was Vice’s first televised match and in turn, it ended up being Palmer’s first victory. Vice was signed with WWE after last year’s WrestleMania tryouts. She worked on some NXT Live shows prior to this debut match. As for Palmer, she debuted on NXT Level Up back in November in a losing effort against Thea Hail. She appeared in the New Year’s Evil Battle Royal but has not had a singles match on NXT.

2 DAYS AGO