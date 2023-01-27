Read full article on original website
Attorney General James Says Harlem Truck Depot May Violate State Law
They’re pulling out all the stops for this truck stop. New York’s top prosecutor on Wednesday told a developer who built a controversial truck depot in Harlem where there could have instead been affordable housing that she may order it shut down because the dozens of new trucks bring more pollution to a low-income community of color that’s already suffered many other environmental injustices.
SPACE HOGS: NYPD Cops Seize Clinton Hill Playground — Again!
Kids in Clinton Hill were unable to take advantage of an unseasonably warm January weekend because officers from the NYPD’s 88th Precinct had once again used the Classon Playground to park their personal vehicles. It’s not the first time cops at the Classon Street command had taken over two...
Streetfilms: The Definitive Movie on How DOT Created the Best Public Space of 2022
In his State of the City address on Thursday, Mayor Adams talked about creating the next generation of great public spaces. Fortunately, his own Department of Transportation has a perfect example it can point to. Both Streetsblog and Streetfilms have covered the transformation of 34th Avenue in Queens from a...
