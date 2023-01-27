ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Attorney General James Says Harlem Truck Depot May Violate State Law

They’re pulling out all the stops for this truck stop. New York’s top prosecutor on Wednesday told a developer who built a controversial truck depot in Harlem where there could have instead been affordable housing that she may order it shut down because the dozens of new trucks bring more pollution to a low-income community of color that’s already suffered many other environmental injustices.
SPACE HOGS: NYPD Cops Seize Clinton Hill Playground — Again!

Kids in Clinton Hill were unable to take advantage of an unseasonably warm January weekend because officers from the NYPD’s 88th Precinct had once again used the Classon Playground to park their personal vehicles. It’s not the first time cops at the Classon Street command had taken over two...
