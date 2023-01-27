One of the most important things a parent can do is is make sure their kids are properly restrained while traveling in a car seat on Maryland roads and highways. MileOneCares, The philanthropic arm of MileOne Autogroup and Kids in Safety Seats (KISS) have teamed up to make sure that seats are properly installed, parents have all the information they need to choose the best car seat for their needs and help families get a car seat if they can’t afford one through Baltimore based ShareBaby. Chief Giving Officer Amanda Kodek from Mile One Cares and Tracey Whitman Program Coordinator for KISS joins me to talk about proper installation, which children need to be in a car seat and new technologies in the car seat industry. You can always call for more info as well at 800-370-SEAT (7328)

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO