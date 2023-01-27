Read full article on original website
Maryland vehicle emissions inspection program could be reformed
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Could Maryland drivers with newer cars be exempt from inspection? It is a topic for discussion in the state capital. Maryland drivers are required to have their vehicles inspected every two years to comply with emissions standards. Former Governor Larry Hogan proposed waiving the inspections for newer and electric […]
WBOC
Maryland Lawmakers Consider Curb-Side Voting
SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland lawmakers are considering a bill which would require all polling locations to have a curb-side-voting option, aimed at making voting easier for those with disabilities. Anyone with a disability that is recognized under the Americans With Disabilities Act would be allowed to use this option. Adith Thummalapalli with Salisbury Mayor's Disability Advisory Committee says he supports this bill.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments To Arrive In Virginia This February Under ARISE Program
$500 worth of monthly payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia this February. The payments will be under the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. The city of Alexandria in Virginia has selected 170 residents to receive $500 in monthly payments for 24 months. Another...
Looking to get your taxes done? This nonprofit does them for free
There are now some sites in Baltimore where you can get your taxes done for free. The nonprofit CASH Campaign of Maryland started their annual free tax prep sessions this morning.
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location
Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
WJLA
Proposed 'Gas Price Gouging Act' to mandate visible credit, debit, cash prices at the pump
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new bill could alter how gas stations display prices to drivers, possibly ending the lure to low cash prices per gallon. The new regulations are being sponsored by Senator Kagan and were introduced for the first time in this legislative session on January 20, 2023.
wolbbaltimore.com
CASH Campaign of MD Offering Free Tax Preparation Services For Low to Moderate Income
Tax preparation can be a taxing task for anyone. There’s a local campaign that’s offering to help for free. The CASH Campaign of Maryland, along with Mayor Brandon Scott, reminded city residents that free tax preparation services are available to those who earn under $60,000 annually. We’ve been given the benefit of technology that has made tax filing a little easier for us to manage, but experts maintain that it could be better to have them filed professionally.
WJLA
Virginia gas prices keep climbing for fifth week in a row
(WSET) — The price of gas in Virginia continued rising in the first weeks of 2023, spiking to more than 35 cents higher from the beginning of the new year, according to GasBuddy. Just in the last week, prices have gone up 7.1 cents more per gallon, GasBuddy said,...
newsnationnow.com
Maryland considers bill aimed at studying 4-day workweek
(NewsNation) — Lawmakers in Maryland are proposing a bill that would initiate a study of the effects of a four-day workweek. Employees would be working 32 hours, but they would receive the same pay. According to Qualtrics, a technology company, 92% of U.S. workers are in favor of a shortened week.
talbotspy.org
Gov. Moore to Shake Pp the Public Service Commission
With a single, swift personnel move this week, Gov. Wes Moore (D) may have done more to advance Maryland’s battle against climate change than volumes of legislation or months of advocacy ever could. That’s the optimistic view of many environmentalists after Moore announced Wednesday that he was rescinding 48...
Payments from the state of up to $800 coming by February
Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
WBOC
Watermen Hope New DNR Secretary Will Support Seafood Industry
EASTON, Md. - Maryland's new Department of Natural Resources Secretary, Josh Kurtz has been appointed by Governor Wes Moore amid concerns from Eastern Shore watermen. Kurtz, who previously served as CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, has been the subject of much discussion since his appointment was announced. The Chesapeake...
WTOP
Beefing up the grid necessary for future Md. electric consumption
The time when electric vehicle owners and vehicle fleets can recharge anywhere on demand is what some Maryland officials envision. However, the leader of a state legislative panel on energy said that’s still a future goal — and one with challenges. Maryland State Sen. Brian Feldman, who is...
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: Mile One Cares & Kids in Safety Seats
One of the most important things a parent can do is is make sure their kids are properly restrained while traveling in a car seat on Maryland roads and highways. MileOneCares, The philanthropic arm of MileOne Autogroup and Kids in Safety Seats (KISS) have teamed up to make sure that seats are properly installed, parents have all the information they need to choose the best car seat for their needs and help families get a car seat if they can’t afford one through Baltimore based ShareBaby. Chief Giving Officer Amanda Kodek from Mile One Cares and Tracey Whitman Program Coordinator for KISS joins me to talk about proper installation, which children need to be in a car seat and new technologies in the car seat industry. You can always call for more info as well at 800-370-SEAT (7328)
WTOP
Wiedefeld’s track record not a roadblock to Maryland transportation secretary confirmation
Before he can take the wheel as Secretary of Transportation for Maryland, Paul Wiedefeld, former general manager for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, faces confirmation before a legislative panel. On Tuesday, Gov. Wes Moore announced he was appointing Wiedefeld to serve as the state’s transportation secretary in charge of...
Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself
A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
21,000 lives claimed annually: Marylanders test your home for radon gas now
BALTIMORE, MD. - Radon is a naturally occurring, odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas produced by the breakdown of uranium in soil and rocks. The gas can seep into homes through cracks and gaps in foundations, walls, floors, pipes, and drains. Unfortunately, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and is estimated to claim 21,000 American lives yearly.
Wbaltv.com
Major recruitment campaign for nurses helping to bridge staffing gap in Maryland
LifeBridge Health launched a major recruitment campaign for experienced nurses to help bridge a gap in staffing. A myriad of issues that include the COVID-19 pandemic, rising patient acuity and early retirement of nurses, among other reasons, contributed to a shortage of nurses. Sinai Hospital will eventually have 200 nurses...
Walgreens in trouble over toilet paper as shopper outraged by hidden extra cost on ‘essential item’
Mary Bach of Pennsylvania recently took Walgreens to court and won. Her case? She had multiple receipts from store locations across the state that proved she was charged taxes for toilet paper, and in Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to tax certain items—including toilet paper. Unbelievably, Walgreens was only taxing their own brand of toilet paper, not other brands like Scott. The court ruled in her favor, but Walgreens has yet to change the mistake in their system. And if they don’t comply with the ruling? Bach plans to take them back to court.
